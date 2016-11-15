The Big Data Transformation

Business executives today are well aware of the power of data, especially for gaining actionable insight into products and services. But how do you jump into the big data analytics game without spending millions on data warehouse solutions you don’t need? This 40-page report focuses on massively parallel processing (MPP) analytical databases that enable you to run queries and dashboards on a variety of business metrics at extreme speed and Exabyte scale.

Because they leverage the full computational power of a cluster, MPP analytical databases can analyze massive volumes of data—both structured and semi-structured—at unprecedented speeds. This report presents five real-world case studies from Etsy, Cerner Corporation, Criteo and other global enterprises to focus on one big data analytics platform in particular, HPE Vertica.

You’ll discover: