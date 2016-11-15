The Big Data Transformation
Understanding Why Change Is Actually Good for Your Business
Business executives today are well aware of the power of data, especially for gaining actionable insight into products and services. But how do you jump into the big data analytics game without spending millions on data warehouse solutions you don’t need? This 40-page report focuses on massively parallel processing (MPP) analytical databases that enable you to run queries and dashboards on a variety of business metrics at extreme speed and Exabyte scale.
Because they leverage the full computational power of a cluster, MPP analytical databases can analyze massive volumes of data—both structured and semi-structured—at unprecedented speeds. This report presents five real-world case studies from Etsy, Cerner Corporation, Criteo and other global enterprises to focus on one big data analytics platform in particular, HPE Vertica.
You’ll discover:
- How one prominent data storage company convinced both business and tech stakeholders to adopt an MPP analytical database
- Why performance marketing technology company Criteo used a Center of Excellence (CoE) model to ensure the success of its big data analytics endeavors
- How YPSM uses Vertica to speed up its Hadoop-based data processing environment
- Why Cerner adopted an analytical database to scale its highly successful health information technology platform
- How Etsy drives success with the company’s big data initiative by avoiding common technical and organizational mistakes
