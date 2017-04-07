Migrating to Microservice Databases

After years of researching, coding, and talking about microservices, Edson Yanaga—Red Hat’s Director of Developer Experience—hears one question frequently: how do I evolve my monolithic legacy database? In this practical report, Yanaga explains strategies for dealing with your relational database when migrating from a monolithic codebase to a microservices architecture. In the process, you’ll focus on one key microservices characteristic: decentralized data management.

For many enterprise application developers, microservices are good for splitting up unwieldy codebases into smaller, well-defined, cohesive, and loosely coupled artifacts—an architecture that can simplify and accelerate new software releases. You’ll learn successful strategies for integrating data between your existing monolithic application and your new microservice artifacts.