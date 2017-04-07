Migrating to Microservice Databases
From Relational Monolith to Distributed Data
Get the free ebook
After years of researching, coding, and talking about microservices, Edson Yanaga—Red Hat’s Director of Developer Experience—hears one question frequently: how do I evolve my monolithic legacy database? In this practical report, Yanaga explains strategies for dealing with your relational database when migrating from a monolithic codebase to a microservices architecture. In the process, you’ll focus on one key microservices characteristic: decentralized data management.
For many enterprise application developers, microservices are good for splitting up unwieldy codebases into smaller, well-defined, cohesive, and loosely coupled artifacts—an architecture that can simplify and accelerate new software releases. You’ll learn successful strategies for integrating data between your existing monolithic application and your new microservice artifacts.
- Learn how zero downtime migrations enable you to deploy new code without disrupting user activity
- Evolve your relational database by keeping specific versions of application code and database schemas in the same code repository
- Understand the distinction behind the CRUD pattern and CQRS—including the consistency models involved in distributed systems
- Explore a set of nine strategies for integrating data from your monolithic application to a microservice architecture
Fill out the form below
All fields are required.We protect your privacy.