Hands-On Machine Learning with Scikit-Learn and TensorFlow

Through a series of recent breakthroughs, deep learning has boosted the entire field of machine learning. Now, even programmers who know close to nothing about this technology can use simple, efficient tools to implement programs capable of learning from data. Hands-On Machine Learning with Scikit-Learn and TensorFlow (O'Reilly) shows you how. Using concrete examples, minimal theory, and two production-ready Python frameworks—scikit-learn and TensorFlow—author Aurélien Géron helps you gain an intuitive understanding of the concepts and tools for building intelligent systems. You’ll learn a range of techniques, starting with simple linear regression and progressing to deep neural networks.

Clean Architecture: A Craftsman's Guide to Software Structure and Design

By applying universal rules of software architecture, you can dramatically improve developer productivity throughout the life of any software system. Now, building upon the success of his best-selling books Clean Code and The Clean Coder, legendary software craftsman Robert C. Martin (“Uncle Bob”) reveals those rules and helps you apply them with Clean Architecture: A Craftsman's Guide to Software Structure and Design (Prentice Hall).

Designing Data-Intensive Applications

In Designing Data-Intensive Applications(O'Reilly), author Martin Kleppmann helps you navigate this diverse landscape by examining the pros and cons of various technologies for processing and storing data. Software keeps changing, but the fundamental principles remain the same. With this book, software engineers and architects will learn how to apply those ideas in practice, and how to make full use of data in modern applications.

Python for Data Analysis, 2nd Edition

Get complete instructions for manipulating, processing, cleaning, and crunching datasets in Python. Updated for Python 3.6, the second edition of this hands-on guide is packed with practical case studies that show you how to solve a broad set of data analysis problems effectively. You’ll learn the latest versions of pandas, NumPy, IPython, and Jupyter in the process. Written by Wes McKinney, the creator of the Python pandas project, Python for Data Analysis (O'Reilly) is a practical, modern introduction to data science tools in Python.

Java 8 Fundamentals: Modern Java Development with Lambdas, Streams, and Introducing Java 9’s JShell and the Java Platform Module System (JPMS)

Written for programmers with a background in high-level language programming, Java 8 Fundamentals: Modern Java Development with Lambdas, Streams, and Introducing Java 9’s JShell and the Java Platform Module System (Prentice Hall) applies the Paul Deitel signature live-code approach to teaching programming and explores the Java™ language and Java™ APIs in depth. The LiveLesson presents concepts in the context of fully tested programs, not code fragments. The LiveLesson features hundreds of complete Java™ programs with thousands of lines of proven Java™ code, and hundreds of tips that will help you build robust applications.

Effective Java, Third Edition

Java has changed dramatically since the previous edition of Effective Java (Addison-Wesley Professional) was published shortly after the release of Java 6. This Jolt award-winning classic by Joshua Bloch has now been thoroughly updated to take full advantage of the latest language and library features. The support in modern Java for multiple paradigms increases the need for specific best-practices advice, and this book delivers.

Spark: The Definitive Guide

Learn how to use, deploy, and maintain Apache Spark with Spark: The Definitive Guide(O'Reilly), written by the creators of this open-source cluster-computing framework. With an emphasis on improvements and new features in Spark 2.0, authors Bill Chambers and Matei Zaharia break down Spark topics into distinct sections, each with unique goals.

Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) with Virtual Machines, Second Edition

Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) Complete Video Course with Virtual Machines, Second Edition (Pearson IT Certification) has 15 hours of comprehensive video training[md]which includes whiteboard concept teaching, live CLI work, screencast teaching, and hands-on labs, so you have everything you need to study for and pass the RHCSA exam. This new edition of the best-selling RHCSA Complete Video Course now comes with virtual machines, giving you a reliable environment so you can get the real-world experience you need to fully understand concepts and practice your skills.

Kubernetes: Up and Running

Legend has it that Google deploys over two billion application containers a week. How’s that possible? Google revealed the secret through a project called Kubernetes, an open source cluster orchestrator (based on its internal Borg system) that radically simplifies the task of building, deploying, and maintaining scalable distributed systems in the cloud. Kubernetes: Up and Running (O'Reilly) by Joe Beda, Brendan Burns, and Kelsey Hightower shows you how Kubernetes and container technology can help you achieve new levels of velocity, agility, reliability, and efficiency.

Mastering Bitcoin, 2nd Edition

Join the technological revolution that’s taking the world of finance by storm. Mastering Bitcoin (O'Reilly) by Andreas M. Antonopoulos is your guide through the seemingly complex world of bitcoin, providing the knowledge you need to participate in the internet of money. Whether you’re building the next killer app, investing in a startup, or simply curious about the technology, this revised and expanded second edition provides essential detail to get you started.

