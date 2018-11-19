Our most-used Java resources will help you stay on track in your journey to learn and apply Java.

We dove into the data on our online learning platform to identify the most-used Java resources. These are the items our platform subscribers regularly turn to as they apply Java in their projects and organizations.

Effective Java, 3rd Edition — Joshua Bloch covers language and library features added in Java 7, 8, and 9, including the functional programming constructs that were added to its object-oriented roots. Many new items have been added, including a chapter devoted to lambdas and streams.

Java 8 and 9 Fundamentals: Modern Java Development with Lambdas, Streams, and Introducing Java 9’s JShell and the Java Platform Module System (JPMS) — Paul Deitel applies the Deitel signature live-code approach to teaching programming and explores the Java language and Java APIs in depth.

Java 8 in Action: Lambdas, streams, and functional-style programming — Raoul-Gabriel Urma, Mario Fusco, and Alan Mycroft cover lambdas, streams, and functional-style programming in this clearly written guide to to the new features of Java 8.

Head First Java, 2nd Edition — Bert Bates and Kathy Sierra offer a complete introduction to object-oriented programming and Java.

OCP Oracle Certified Professional Java SE 8 Programmer II — Scott Selikoff and Jeanne Boyarsky bring you a comprehensive companion for preparing for Exam 1Z0-809 as well as upgrade Exam 1Z0-810 and Exam 1Z0-813.

Java Concurrency in Practice — This book arms readers with both the theoretical underpinnings and concrete techniques for building reliable, scalable, maintainable concurrent applications.

Optimizing Java — Chris Newland, James Gough, and Benjamin Evans teach you how to tune Java applications for performance using a quantitative, verifiable approach.

Java: The Complete Reference, 10th Edition — Herbert Schildt covers the entire Java language, including its syntax, keywords, and fundamental programming principles.

Java for Beginners: Step-by-Step Hands-On Guide to Java — Manuj Aggarwal and the TetraTutorials Team bring you a course jam-packed with practical demos, homework assignments, and live coding to help you grasp the complex topics.

Cloud Native Java — Josh Long and Kenny Bastani show Java/JVM developers how to build better software, faster, using Spring Boot, Spring Cloud, and Cloud Foundry.