Our most-used Python resources will help you stay on track in your journey to learn and apply Python.

We dove into the data on our online learning platform to identify the most-used Python resources. These are the items our platform subscribers regularly turn to as they apply Python in their projects and organizations.

Introduction to Python — Jessica McKellar teaches you Python’s core concepts and data types through hands-on exercises and useful projects.

Python for Data Analysis, 2nd Edition — Wes McKinney shares practical case studies that show you how to solve a broad set of data analysis problems effectively. You’ll learn the latest versions of pandas, NumPy, IPython, and Jupyter in the process.

Learning Python, 5th Edition — Mark Lutz leads you through an in-depth, hands-on introduction to the core Python language. It’s an ideal way to begin, whether you’re new to programming or a professional developer versed in other languages.

Deep Learning with Python — François Chollet introduces the field of deep learning using the Python language and the powerful Keras library. This book builds your understanding through intuitive explanations and practical examples.

Learn Python 3 the Hard Way: A Very Simple Introduction to the Terrifyingly Beautiful World of Computers and Code, 1st Edition — Zed A. Shaw helps you learn Python using 52 exercises. Read them. Type their code precisely. Fix your mistakes. Watch the programs run.

Fluent Python — Luciano Ramalho takes you through Python’s core language features and libraries, and shows you how to make your code shorter, faster, and more readable at the same time.

Automate the Boring Stuff with Python — Al Sweigart teaches simple programming skills to automate everyday computer tasks.

Python Crash Course — Eric Matthes takes you through a fast-paced, thorough introduction to programming with Python that will have you writing programs, solving problems, and making things that work in no time.

Effective Python: 59 Specific Ways to Write Better Python — Brett Slatkin helps you master a truly “Pythonic” approach to programming, bringing together 59 Python best practices, tips, and shortcuts, and explaining them with realistic code examples.

Python Cookbook, 3rd Edition — Packed with practical recipes written and tested with Python 3.3, this unique cookbook by David Beazley and Brian K. Jones is for experienced Python programmers who want to focus on modern tools and idioms.