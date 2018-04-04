Get hands-on training in AWS, Python, Java, blockchain, management, and many other topics.

Creating Serverless APIs with AWS Lambda and API Gateway, April 6

Getting Started with Amazon Web Services (AWS), April 19-20

Python Data Handling: A Deeper Dive, April 20

How Product Management Leads Change in the Enterprise, April 23

Beyond Python Scripts: Logging, Modules, and Dependency Management, April 23

Beyond Python Scripts: Exceptions, Error Handling, and Command-Line Interfaces, April 24

Getting Started with Go, April 24-25

End-to-End Data Science Workflows in Jupyter Notebooks, April 27

Getting Started with Vue.js, April 30

Java Full Throttle with Paul Deitel: A One-Day, Code-Intensive Java Standard Edition Presentation, April 30

Building a Cloud Roadmap, May 1

Git Fundamentals, May 1-2

AWS Certified SysOps Administrator (Associate) Crash Course , May 1-2

OCA Java SE 8 Programmer Certification Crash Course, May 1-3

Getting Started with DevOps in 90 Minutes, May 2

Learn the Basics of Scala in 3 hours, May 2

IPv4 Subnetting, May 2-3

SQL Fundamentals for Data, May 2-3

SAFe 4.5 (Scaled Agile Framework) Foundations, May 3

Managing Team Conflict, May 3

Hands-On Machine Learning with Python: Clustering, Dimension Reduction, and Time Series Analysis, May 3

Google Cloud Platform Professional Cloud Architect Certification Crash Course, May 3-4

Cyber Security Fundamentals, May 3-4

Advanced Agile: Scaling in the Enterprise, May 4

Network Troubleshooting Using the Half Split and OODA, May 4

Software Architecture for Developers, May 4

Hands-On Machine Learning with Python: Classification and Regression, May 4

Building and Managing Kubernetes Applications, May 7

Introducing Blockchain, May 7

Get Started with NLP, May 7

Introduction to Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), May 7

Essential Machine Learning and Exploratory Data Analysis with Python and Jupyter Notebooks, May 7-8

Building Deployment Pipelines with Jenkins 2, May 7 and 9

Introduction to Apache Spark 2.x, May 7-9

Deep Learning Fundamentals, May 8

Acing the CCNA Exam, May 8

Emotional Intelligence for Managers, May 8

Scala Core Programming: Methods, Classes, and Traits, May 8

Design Patterns Boot Camp, May 8-9

Introduction to Lean, May 9

Beginner’s Guide to Creating Prototypes in Sketch, May 9

AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Crash Course, May 9-10

Cloud Native Architecture Patterns, May 9-10

Amazon Web Services: Architect Associate Certification - AWS Core Architecture Concepts, May 9-11

Blockchain Applications and Smart Contracts, May 10

Deep Reinforcement Learning, May 10

Getting Started with Machine Learning, May 10

Introduction to Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing, May 10-11

Explore, Visualize, and Predict using pandas and Jupyter, May 10-11

Scalable Web Development with Angular, May 10-11

Apache Hadoop, Spark, and Big Data Foundations, May 11

Visualizing Software Architecture with the C4 Model, May 11

Write Your First Hadoop MapReduce Program, May 14

Write Your First Spark Program in Java, May 14

Interactive Java with Java 9’s JShell, May 14

Bash Shell Scripting in 3 Hours, May 14

Learn Linux in 3 Hours, May 14

Cybersecurity Blue Teams vs. Red Teams, May 14

Next-Generation Java testing with JUnit 5, May 14

Product Management in Practice, May 14-15

IoT Fundamentals, May 14-15

Porting from Python 2 to Python 3, May 15

Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) Crash Course, May 15-18

Introduction to Analytics for Product Managers, May 16

Architecture Without an End State, May 16-17

Deploying Container-Based Microservices on AWS, May 16-17

Agile for Everybody, May 17

Introduction to Google Cloud Platform, May 17

Practical Data Cleaning with Python, May 17-18

Hands-on Introduction to Apache Hadoop and Spark Programming, May 17-18

Troubleshooting Agile, May 18

Managing your Manager, May 18

Building Chatbots with AWS, May 18

Your First 30 Days as a Manager, May 21

Introduction to Unreal Engine 4 with Blueprints, May 21

Introduction to Critical Thinking, May 21

Testing and Validating Product Ideas with Lean, May 21

From Developer to Software Architect, May 22-23

CISSP Crash Course, May 22-23

Introduction to Kubernetes, May 22

CCNP R/S ROUTE (300-101) Crash Course, May 22-24

Advanced SQL for Data Analysis (with Python, R, and Java), May 23

Docker: Beyond the Basics (CI & CD), May 23-24

Introduction to TensorFlow, May 23-24

Leadership Communication Skills for Managers, May 24

Cyber Security Defense, May 24

End-to-End Data Science Workflows in Jupyter Notebooks, May 24

The DevOps Toolkit, May 24-25

Introduction to Cisco Next-Generation Firewalls, May 24-25

Amazon Web Services: Architect Associate Certification - AWS Core Architecture Concepts, May 24-25

Kubernetes in 3 Hours, May 25

Ansible in 3 Hours, May 25

Design Fundamentals for Non-Designers, May 25

Python Data Handling - A Deeper Dive, May 29

Introduction to Modularity with the Java 9 Platform Module System (JPMS), May 29

CCNA Security Crash Course, May 29-30

Scala: Beyond the Basics, May 29-30

Microservices Architecture and Design, May 29-30

Docker: Up and Running, May 29-30

High Performance TensorFlow in Production: Hands on with GPUs and Kubernetes, May 29-30

Rethinking REST: A Hands-On Guide to GraphQL and Queryable APIs, May 30

PMP Crash Course, May 31-June 1

Test Driven Development in Java, May 31-June 1

Architecture Without an End State, May 31-June 1

Building Microservices with Spring Boot, Spring Cloud, and Cloud Foundry, July 2-3

