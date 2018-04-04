Develop and refine your skills with 100+ new live online trainings we opened up for April and May on our learning platform.
Creating Serverless APIs with AWS Lambda and API Gateway, April 6
Getting Started with Amazon Web Services (AWS), April 19-20
Python Data Handling: A Deeper Dive, April 20
How Product Management Leads Change in the Enterprise, April 23
Beyond Python Scripts: Logging, Modules, and Dependency Management, April 23
Beyond Python Scripts: Exceptions, Error Handling, and Command-Line Interfaces, April 24
Getting Started with Go, April 24-25
End-to-End Data Science Workflows in Jupyter Notebooks, April 27
Getting Started with Vue.js, April 30
Java Full Throttle with Paul Deitel: A One-Day, Code-Intensive Java Standard Edition Presentation, April 30
Building a Cloud Roadmap, May 1
Git Fundamentals, May 1-2
AWS Certified SysOps Administrator (Associate) Crash Course , May 1-2
OCA Java SE 8 Programmer Certification Crash Course, May 1-3
Getting Started with DevOps in 90 Minutes, May 2
Learn the Basics of Scala in 3 hours, May 2
IPv4 Subnetting, May 2-3
SQL Fundamentals for Data, May 2-3
SAFe 4.5 (Scaled Agile Framework) Foundations, May 3
Managing Team Conflict, May 3
Hands-On Machine Learning with Python: Clustering, Dimension Reduction, and Time Series Analysis, May 3
Google Cloud Platform Professional Cloud Architect Certification Crash Course, May 3-4
Cyber Security Fundamentals, May 3-4
Advanced Agile: Scaling in the Enterprise, May 4
Network Troubleshooting Using the Half Split and OODA, May 4
Software Architecture for Developers, May 4
Hands-On Machine Learning with Python: Classification and Regression, May 4
Building and Managing Kubernetes Applications, May 7
Introducing Blockchain, May 7
Get Started with NLP, May 7
Introduction to Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), May 7
Essential Machine Learning and Exploratory Data Analysis with Python and Jupyter Notebooks, May 7-8
Building Deployment Pipelines with Jenkins 2, May 7 and 9
Introduction to Apache Spark 2.x, May 7-9
Deep Learning Fundamentals, May 8
Acing the CCNA Exam, May 8
Emotional Intelligence for Managers, May 8
Scala Core Programming: Methods, Classes, and Traits, May 8
Design Patterns Boot Camp, May 8-9
Introduction to Lean, May 9
Beginner’s Guide to Creating Prototypes in Sketch, May 9
AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Crash Course, May 9-10
Cloud Native Architecture Patterns, May 9-10
Amazon Web Services: Architect Associate Certification - AWS Core Architecture Concepts, May 9-11
Blockchain Applications and Smart Contracts, May 10
Deep Reinforcement Learning, May 10
Getting Started with Machine Learning, May 10
Introduction to Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing, May 10-11
Explore, Visualize, and Predict using pandas and Jupyter, May 10-11
Scalable Web Development with Angular, May 10-11
Apache Hadoop, Spark, and Big Data Foundations, May 11
Visualizing Software Architecture with the C4 Model, May 11
Write Your First Hadoop MapReduce Program, May 14
Write Your First Spark Program in Java, May 14
Interactive Java with Java 9’s JShell, May 14
Bash Shell Scripting in 3 Hours, May 14
Learn Linux in 3 Hours, May 14
Cybersecurity Blue Teams vs. Red Teams, May 14
Next-Generation Java testing with JUnit 5, May 14
Product Management in Practice, May 14-15
IoT Fundamentals, May 14-15
Porting from Python 2 to Python 3, May 15
Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) Crash Course, May 15-18
Introduction to Analytics for Product Managers, May 16
Architecture Without an End State, May 16-17
Deploying Container-Based Microservices on AWS, May 16-17
Agile for Everybody, May 17
Introduction to Google Cloud Platform, May 17
Practical Data Cleaning with Python, May 17-18
Hands-on Introduction to Apache Hadoop and Spark Programming, May 17-18
Troubleshooting Agile, May 18
Managing your Manager, May 18
Building Chatbots with AWS, May 18
Your First 30 Days as a Manager, May 21
Introduction to Unreal Engine 4 with Blueprints, May 21
Introduction to Critical Thinking, May 21
Testing and Validating Product Ideas with Lean, May 21
From Developer to Software Architect, May 22-23
CISSP Crash Course, May 22-23
Introduction to Kubernetes, May 22
CCNP R/S ROUTE (300-101) Crash Course, May 22-24
Advanced SQL for Data Analysis (with Python, R, and Java), May 23
Docker: Beyond the Basics (CI & CD), May 23-24
Introduction to TensorFlow, May 23-24
Leadership Communication Skills for Managers, May 24
Cyber Security Defense, May 24
End-to-End Data Science Workflows in Jupyter Notebooks, May 24
The DevOps Toolkit, May 24-25
Introduction to Cisco Next-Generation Firewalls, May 24-25
Amazon Web Services: Architect Associate Certification - AWS Core Architecture Concepts, May 24-25
Kubernetes in 3 Hours, May 25
Ansible in 3 Hours, May 25
Design Fundamentals for Non-Designers, May 25
Python Data Handling - A Deeper Dive, May 29
Introduction to Modularity with the Java 9 Platform Module System (JPMS), May 29
CCNA Security Crash Course, May 29-30
Scala: Beyond the Basics, May 29-30
Microservices Architecture and Design, May 29-30
Docker: Up and Running, May 29-30
High Performance TensorFlow in Production: Hands on with GPUs and Kubernetes, May 29-30
Rethinking REST: A Hands-On Guide to GraphQL and Queryable APIs, May 30
PMP Crash Course, May 31-June 1
Test Driven Development in Java, May 31-June 1
Architecture Without an End State, May 31-June 1
Building Microservices with Spring Boot, Spring Cloud, and Cloud Foundry, July 2-3
