Artificial intelligence and machine learning
High Performance TensorFlow in Production: Hands on with GPUs and Kubernetes, September 11-12
Deep Learning for Machine Vision, September 20
Essential Machine Learning and Exploratory Data Analysis with Python and Jupyter Notebook, September 24-25
Deep Learning for Natural Language Processing (NLP), October 1
Essential Machine Learning and Exploratory Data Analysis with Python and Jupyter Notebook, October 1-2
Artificial Intelligence for Big Data, October 1-2
Artificial Intelligence: AI For Business, October 2
Managed Machine Learning Systems and Internet of Things, October 4-5
Machine Learning with R, October 10-11
Machine Learning in Practice, October 12
Getting Started with Machine Learning, October 15
Blockchain
Blockchain Applications and Smart Contracts, October 11
Understanding Hyperledger Fabric Blockchain, October 18-19
Introducing Blockchain, October 31
Business
Employee Onboarding for Managers, September 6
Introduction to Employee Performance Management, September 18
Introduction to Leadership Skills, October 2
Employee Onboarding for Managers, October 4
Leadership Communication Skills for Managers, October 8
Managing Team Conflict, October 9
Negotiation Fundamentals, October 10
Applying Critical Thinking, October 15
Mastering Usability Testing, October 30
Performance Goals for Growth, October 31
Data science and data tools
Kafka Fundamentals, September 10-11
Building Distributed Pipelines for Data Science Using Kafka, Spark, and Cassandra, September 10-12
Introduction to DAX: Elevate your Data Models with Powerful Calculations, September 13
Programming with Data: Python and Pandas, September 17
Advanced SQL Series: Relational Division, September 19-20
Mastering Relational SQL Querying, September 19-20
SQL for any IT Professional, October 4
Julia 1.0 Essentials, October 8
Building Distributed Pipelines for Data Science Using Kafka, Spark, and Cassandra, October 10-12
Shiny R, October 17
Practicing Agile Data Science, October 19
Fundamental PostgreSQL, October 24-25
Hands-On Introduction to Apache Hadoop and Spark Programming, October 24-25
Introduction to DAX: Elevate your Data Models with Powerful Calculations, October 29
Programming
Java Full Throttle with Paul Deitel: A One-Day, Code-Intensive Java Standard Edition Presentation, September 11
Design Patterns in Java, September 18-19
Linux Under the Hood, September 20
Java 8 Generics in 3 Hours, September 21
Bash Shell Scripting in 3 Hours, September 26
What's New in Java, September 28
Getting Started with Computer Vision Using Go, October 1
Consumer Driven Contracts - A Hands-On Guide to Spring Cloud Contract, October 3
Functional Programming in Java, October 3-4
Reactive Programming with Java 8 Completable Futures, October 4
Beginning IoT with JavaScript, October 4-5
JavaScript The Hard Parts: Closures, October 5
Linux Filesystem Administration, October 8-9
Getting Started with Spring and Spring Boot, October 8-9
OCA Java SE 8 Programmer Certification Crash Course Java Certification, October 8-10
Reactive Spring and Spring Boot, October 10
Learn the Basics of Scala in 3 hours, October 10
Scala Fundamentals: From Core Concepts to Real Code in 5 Hours, October 11
Using Redux to Manage State in Complex React Applications, October 11
Clean Code, October 15
Basic Android Development, October 15-16
Object-Oriented GUI design in Java, October 16
Programming with Java 8 Lambdas and Streams, October 16
Design Patterns in Java GUI Development, October 17
Next-Generation Java Testing with JUnit 5, October 17
Fundamentals of Virtual Reality Technology and User Experience, October 17
Setting up Scala Projects, October 19
Python Programming Fundamentals, October 19
Getting Started with Java: From Core Concepts to Real Code in 4 Hours, October 22
Kotlin for Android, October 22-23
Scala: Beyond the Basics, October 22-23
Java Testing with Mockito and the Hamcrest Matchers, October 24
Mastering Go for UNIX administrators, UNIX developers and Web Developers, October 24-25
Object Oriented Programming in C# and .NET Core, October 26
Intermediate Git, October 29
Groovy Programming for Java Developers, October 30-31
Modern JavaScript, November 29
Security
Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) Crash Course, September 24-25
CCNP R/S ROUTE (300-101) Crash Course, September 25-27
Introduction to Encryption, October 2
Introduction to Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), October 5
CISSP Crash Course, October 17-18
Cyber Security Fundamentals, October 22-23
Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) Crash Course, October 25-26
Software architecture
Domain-Driven Design and Event-Driven Microservices, September 17-18
From Monolith to Microservices, September 19-20
Amazon Web Services: Architect Associate Certification - AWS Core Architecture Concepts, September 20-21
Information Architecture: Research and Design, September 25
Implementing Evolutionary Architectures, September 26-27
Microservices Architecture and Design, October 1-2
From Developer to Software Architect, October 2-3
From Monolith to Microservices, October 17-18
Architecture by Example, October 17-18
Amazon Web Services: AWS Design Fundamentals, October 17-18
Shaping and Communicating Architectural Decisions, October 22
Amazon Web Services: Architect Associate Certification - AWS Core Architecture Concepts, October 22-23
AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Crash Course, October 22-23
Implementing Evolutionary Architectures, October 24-25
Systems engineering and operations
AWS CloudFormation Deep Dive, September 20-21
Ansible in 3 Hours, September 21
Amazon Web Services Security Crash Course, September 25
AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Crash Course, September 25-26
Docker: Beyond the Basics (CI/CD), September 26-27
Deploying Container-Based Microservices on AWS, October 1-2
9 Steps to Awesome with Kubernetes, October 3
Google Cloud Platform (GCP) for AWS Professionals, October 3
Google Cloud Certified Associate Cloud Engineer Crash Course, October 4-5
Learn Serverless Application Development with Webtask, October 8
Amazon Web Services: AWS Managed Services, October 8-9
CCNA Security Crash Course, October 9-10
Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) Crash Course, October 9-12
Getting Started with Continuous Delivery (CD), October 11
Practical Kubernetes, October 11-12
Jenkins 2: Beyond the Basics, October 15
Introduction to Google Cloud Platform, October 15-16
Serverless Architectures with Azure, October 15-16
CCNA Routing and Switching 200-125 Crash Course, October 16, 18, 23, 25
Hands-On with Google Cloud AutoML, October 19
Introduction to Kubernetes, October 22-23
Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) Crash Course, October 23-26
Practical Docker, October 24
Building and Managing Kubernetes Applications, October 25
AWS Monitoring Strategies, October 29
CCNP R/S SWITCH (300-115) Crash Course, October 29-31
Building a Cloud Roadmap, October 30
An Introduction to DevOps with AWS, October 30
Linux Foundation System Administrator (LFCS) Crash Course, October 30-31
Web programming
Using Redux to Manage State in Complex React Applications, September 13
Advanced Angular Applications with NgRx, September 24-25
First Steps with Angular, September 26
Getting Started with HTML and CSS, September 27
Rethinking REST: A Hands-On Guide to GraphQL and Queryable APIs, October 1
Better Angular Applications with Observables: QuickStart, October 5
Beginning API Development with Node.js, October 9-10
Component Driven Architecture in Angular, October 10
Angular Testing Quickstart, October 12
Advanced Angular Applications with NgRx, October 18-19
Developing Web Apps with Angular and TypeScript, October 29-31
Full Stack Development with MEAN, October 30-31