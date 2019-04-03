Learn new topics and refine your skills with more than 150 new live online training courses we opened up for April and May on the O'Reilly online learning platform.
AI and machine learning
Deep Learning from Scratch, April 19
Beginning Machine Learning with Pytorch, May 1
Intermediate Machine Learning with PyTorch, May 2
Natural Language Processing (NLP) from Scratch, May 6
Deep Learning Fundamentals, May 7
Hands-On Machine Learning with Python: Classification and Regression, May 9
Hands-On Machine Learning with Python: Clustering, Dimension Reduction, and Time Series Analysis, May 10
Sentiment Analysis for Chatbots in Python, May 14
Artificial Intelligence: An Overview of AI and Machine Learning, May 15
TensorFlow Extended: Data Validation and Transform, May 16
Deep Learning for Natural Language Processing (NLP), May 16
Getting Started with Machine Learning, May 20
TensorFlow Extended: Model Build, Analysis, and Serving, May 21
Essential Machine Learning and Exploratory Data Analysis with Python and Jupyter Notebook, May 28-29
Artificial Intelligence: Real-World Applications, May 29
Blockchain
Introducing Blockchain, May 3
Introduction to Distributed Ledger Technology for Enterprise, May 9
Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Essentials, May 16
Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect (CBSA) Certification Crash Course, May 22
An Introduction to Ethereum DApps, May 23
Business
Spotlight on Cloud: The Future of Internet Security with Bruce Schneier, April 4
Product Management in 90 Minutes, April 11
Spotlight on Data: Creating Smart Products Requires Collaboration, with Gretchen Anderson , April 15
Agile for Everybody, April 18
Developing Your Coaching Skills, April 22
Spotlight on Innovation: Building Resilient Systems with Heidi Waterhouse and Chris Guzikowski, April 23
Managing Stress and Building Resiliency, May 2
Having Difficult Conversations , May 6
Unlock Your Potential, May 7
Spotlight on Innovation: A Trader’s Journey to Python and Beyond, with David Bednarczyk , May 8
60 Minutes to Better Product Metrics, May 9
Business Fundamentals, May 10
Building the Courage to Take Risks, May 13
Competing with Business Strategy, May 14
Better Business Writing, May 15
Leadership Communication Skills for Managers, May 16
Performance Goals for Growth, May 21
Introduction to Critical Thinking, May 22
Introduction to Delegation Skills, May 22
Negotiation Fundamentals, May 23
Giving a Powerful Presentation, May 28
Emotional Intelligence in the Workplace, May 31
Getting Unstuck, June 3
Introduction to Google Cloud Platform, June 3-4
Data science and data tools
Apache Hadoop, Spark, and Big Data Foundations, April 22
Fraud Analytics Using Python, April 30
Hands-On Algorithmic Trading With Python, May 1
Data Structures in Java, May 1
Cleaning Data at Scale, May 13
Big Data Modeling, May 13-14
Quantitative Trading with Python, May 15
Fundamentals of Data Architecture, May 20-21
Time Series Forecasting, May 22
Practical Data Cleaning with Python, May 22-23
Introduction to Google Cloud Platform, June 3-4
Programming
Java Full Throttle with Paul Deitel: A Code-Intensive One-Day Course, April 22
Scala Fundamentals: From Core Concepts to Real Code in 5 Hours, May 1
Hands-On Introduction to Apache Hadoop and Spark Programming, May 1-2
C# Programming: A Hands-On Guide, May 2
Java 8 Generics in 3 Hours, May 2
Learning Python 3 by Example, May 2
Getting Started with Java, May 3
Programming with Data: Foundations of Python and Pandas, May 6
SOLID Principles of Object-Oriented and Agile Design, May 7
Introduction to the Go Programming Language, May 7
Beginner’s Guide to Writing AWS Lambda Functions in Python, May 7
Getting Started with Pandas, May 7
Design Patterns Boot Camp, May 8-9
Modern JavaScript, May 13
Python Full Throttle with Paul Deitel, May 13
Reactive Spring Boot, May 13
Reactive Programming with Java Completable Futures, May 13
What's New In Java, May 14
Advanced SQL Series: Window Functions, May 14
Introduction to Python Programming, May 14
Next-Generation Java Testing with JUnit 5, May 15
Intro to Mathematical Optimization, May 15
Programming with Java Lambdas and Streams, May 16
IoT Fundamentals, May 16-17
Working with Dataclasses in Python 3.7, May 21
Test-Driven Development In Python, May 21
Rust Programming: A Crash Course, May 22
Pythonic Object-oriented Programming, May 22
Automating Go Projects, May 23
Python: The Next Level, May 23-24
Getting Started with OpenStack, May 24
Ground Zero Programming with JavaScript , May 28
OCA Java SE 8 Programmer Certification Crash Course, May 28-30
Mastering the Basics of Relational SQL Querying, May 29-30
Scalable Concurrency with the Java Executor Framework, May 30
Security
CCNA Cyber Ops SECFND Crash Course 210-250, April 12
CCNA Cyber Ops SECFND Crash Course 210-250, April 12
CCNA Cyber Ops SECOPS crash course 210-255, April 22
Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) Crash Course, May 2-3
Security Operation Center (SOC) Best Practices, May 3
Introduction to Encryption, May 22
Getting Started with Cyber Investigations and Digital Forensics, May 23
Cyber Security Fundamentals, May 23-24
CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 Crash Course , May 29-30
Ethical Hacking Bootcamp with Hands-on Labs, May 29-31
Systems engineering and operations
Analyzing Software Architecture, April 16
Automating Architectural Governance Using Fitness Functions, April 22
Next Level Git - Master Your Workflow, April 22
Continuous Delivery with Jenkins and Docker, April 24
Bootiful Testing, April 29
Comparing Service-Based Architectures, April 30
Getting Started with OpenShift, May 1
AWS Certified Developer Associate Crash Course, May 1-2
Linux Under the Hood, May 2
AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Crash Course, May 6-7
Building a Deployment Pipeline with Jenkins 2, May 8-9
AWS Account Setup Best Practices, May 10
How Networks Really Work, May 10
Introduction to Docker CI/CD, May 13
Linux Troubleshooting, May 13
Jenkins 2 - Up and Running, May 13
Introduction to Knative, May 14
AWS for Mobile App Developer, May 14
Google Cloud Certified Associate Cloud Engineer Crash Course, May 15-16
Getting Started with Cloud Computing, May 16
Managing Containers on Linux, May 16
AWS Certified SysOps Administrator (Associate) Crash Course, May 16-17
Google Cloud Platform (GCP) for AWS Professionals, May 17
Software Architecture by Example, May 17
Microservices Caching Strategies, May 17
Kubernetes in 4 Hours, May 17
Introduction to Docker Images, May 20
Chaos Engineering: Planning and Running Your First Game Day, May 20
AWS Managed Services, May 20-21
Kafka Fundamentals, May 20-21
Architecture for Continuous Delivery, May 21
9 Steps to Awesome with Kubernetes, May 21
AWS Certified Security - Specialty Crash Course, May 21-22
Istio on Kubernetes: Enter the Service Mesh, May 22
AWS Machine Learning Specialty Certification Crash Course, May 22-23
Getting Started with Amazon Web Services (AWS), May 22-23
Automating Architectural Governance Using Fitness Functions, May 23
Chaos Engineering: Planning, Designing, and Running Automated Chaos Experiment, May 23
Introduction to Docker Containers, May 24
Building and Managing Kubernetes Applications, May 24
Docker for JVM projects, May 28
Cloud Complexity Management, May 28
Ansible for Managing Network Devices, May 28
Understanding AWS Cloud Compute Options, May 28-29
Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) Crash Course, May 28-31
Kubernetes Serverless with Knative, May 29
Next Level Git - Master Your Content, May 30
Learning MongoDB - A Hands-on Guide, May 30
AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Exam Crash Course, May 30-31
Comparing Service-Based Architectures, May 31
Amazon Web Services (AWS) Technical Essentials, June 3
Implementing and Troubleshooting TCP/IP, June 3
Introduction to Google Cloud Platform, June 3-4
Introduction to Google Cloud Platform, June 3-4