Get hands-on training in TensorFlow, cloud computing, blockchain, Python, Java, and many other topics.

Learn new topics and refine your skills with more than 150 new live online training courses we opened up for April and May on the O'Reilly online learning platform.

AI and machine learning

Deep Learning from Scratch, April 19

Beginning Machine Learning with Pytorch, May 1

Intermediate Machine Learning with PyTorch, May 2

Natural Language Processing (NLP) from Scratch, May 6

Deep Learning Fundamentals, May 7

Hands-On Machine Learning with Python: Classification and Regression, May 9

Hands-On Machine Learning with Python: Clustering, Dimension Reduction, and Time Series Analysis, May 10

Sentiment Analysis for Chatbots in Python, May 14

Artificial Intelligence: An Overview of AI and Machine Learning, May 15

TensorFlow Extended: Data Validation and Transform, May 16

Deep Learning for Natural Language Processing (NLP), May 16

Getting Started with Machine Learning, May 20

TensorFlow Extended: Model Build, Analysis, and Serving, May 21

Essential Machine Learning and Exploratory Data Analysis with Python and Jupyter Notebook, May 28-29

Artificial Intelligence: Real-World Applications, May 29

Blockchain

Introducing Blockchain, May 3

Introduction to Distributed Ledger Technology for Enterprise, May 9

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Essentials, May 16

Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect (CBSA) Certification Crash Course, May 22

An Introduction to Ethereum DApps, May 23

Business

Spotlight on Cloud: The Future of Internet Security with Bruce Schneier, April 4

Product Management in 90 Minutes, April 11

Spotlight on Data: Creating Smart Products Requires Collaboration, with Gretchen Anderson , April 15

Agile for Everybody, April 18

Developing Your Coaching Skills, April 22

Spotlight on Innovation: Building Resilient Systems with Heidi Waterhouse and Chris Guzikowski, April 23

Managing Stress and Building Resiliency, May 2

Having Difficult Conversations , May 6

Unlock Your Potential, May 7

Spotlight on Innovation: A Trader’s Journey to Python and Beyond, with David Bednarczyk , May 8

60 Minutes to Better Product Metrics, May 9

Business Fundamentals, May 10

Building the Courage to Take Risks, May 13

Competing with Business Strategy, May 14

Better Business Writing, May 15

Leadership Communication Skills for Managers, May 16

Performance Goals for Growth, May 21

Introduction to Critical Thinking, May 22

Introduction to Delegation Skills, May 22

Negotiation Fundamentals, May 23

Giving a Powerful Presentation, May 28

Emotional Intelligence in the Workplace, May 31

Getting Unstuck, June 3

Introduction to Google Cloud Platform, June 3-4

Data science and data tools

Apache Hadoop, Spark, and Big Data Foundations, April 22

Fraud Analytics Using Python, April 30

Hands-On Algorithmic Trading With Python, May 1

Data Structures in Java, May 1

Cleaning Data at Scale, May 13

Big Data Modeling, May 13-14

Quantitative Trading with Python, May 15

Fundamentals of Data Architecture, May 20-21

Time Series Forecasting, May 22

Practical Data Cleaning with Python, May 22-23

Introduction to Google Cloud Platform, June 3-4

Programming

Java Full Throttle with Paul Deitel: A Code-Intensive One-Day Course, April 22

Scala Fundamentals: From Core Concepts to Real Code in 5 Hours, May 1

Hands-On Introduction to Apache Hadoop and Spark Programming, May 1-2

C# Programming: A Hands-On Guide, May 2

Java 8 Generics in 3 Hours, May 2

Learning Python 3 by Example, May 2

Getting Started with Java, May 3

Programming with Data: Foundations of Python and Pandas, May 6

SOLID Principles of Object-Oriented and Agile Design, May 7

Introduction to the Go Programming Language, May 7

Beginner’s Guide to Writing AWS Lambda Functions in Python, May 7

Getting Started with Pandas, May 7

Design Patterns Boot Camp, May 8-9

Modern JavaScript, May 13

Python Full Throttle with Paul Deitel, May 13

Reactive Spring Boot, May 13

Reactive Programming with Java Completable Futures, May 13

What's New In Java, May 14

Advanced SQL Series: Window Functions, May 14

Introduction to Python Programming, May 14

Next-Generation Java Testing with JUnit 5, May 15

Intro to Mathematical Optimization, May 15

Programming with Java Lambdas and Streams, May 16

IoT Fundamentals, May 16-17

Working with Dataclasses in Python 3.7, May 21

Test-Driven Development In Python, May 21

Rust Programming: A Crash Course, May 22

Pythonic Object-oriented Programming, May 22

Automating Go Projects, May 23

Python: The Next Level, May 23-24

Getting Started with OpenStack, May 24

Ground Zero Programming with JavaScript , May 28

OCA Java SE 8 Programmer Certification Crash Course, May 28-30

Mastering the Basics of Relational SQL Querying, May 29-30

Scalable Concurrency with the Java Executor Framework, May 30

Security

CCNA Cyber Ops SECFND Crash Course 210-250, April 12

CCNA Cyber Ops SECFND Crash Course 210-250, April 12

CCNA Cyber Ops SECOPS crash course 210-255, April 22

Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) Crash Course, May 2-3

Security Operation Center (SOC) Best Practices, May 3

Introduction to Encryption, May 22

Getting Started with Cyber Investigations and Digital Forensics, May 23

Cyber Security Fundamentals, May 23-24

CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 Crash Course , May 29-30

Ethical Hacking Bootcamp with Hands-on Labs, May 29-31

Systems engineering and operations

Analyzing Software Architecture, April 16

Automating Architectural Governance Using Fitness Functions, April 22

Next Level Git - Master Your Workflow, April 22

Continuous Delivery with Jenkins and Docker, April 24

Bootiful Testing, April 29

Comparing Service-Based Architectures, April 30

Getting Started with OpenShift, May 1

AWS Certified Developer Associate Crash Course, May 1-2

Linux Under the Hood, May 2

AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Crash Course, May 6-7

Building a Deployment Pipeline with Jenkins 2, May 8-9

AWS Account Setup Best Practices, May 10

How Networks Really Work, May 10

Introduction to Docker CI/CD, May 13

Linux Troubleshooting, May 13

Jenkins 2 - Up and Running, May 13

Introduction to Knative, May 14

AWS for Mobile App Developer, May 14

Google Cloud Certified Associate Cloud Engineer Crash Course, May 15-16

Getting Started with Cloud Computing, May 16

Managing Containers on Linux, May 16

AWS Certified SysOps Administrator (Associate) Crash Course, May 16-17

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) for AWS Professionals, May 17

Software Architecture by Example, May 17

Microservices Caching Strategies, May 17

Kubernetes in 4 Hours, May 17

Introduction to Docker Images, May 20

Chaos Engineering: Planning and Running Your First Game Day, May 20

AWS Managed Services, May 20-21

Kafka Fundamentals, May 20-21

Architecture for Continuous Delivery, May 21

9 Steps to Awesome with Kubernetes, May 21

AWS Certified Security - Specialty Crash Course, May 21-22

Istio on Kubernetes: Enter the Service Mesh, May 22

AWS Machine Learning Specialty Certification Crash Course, May 22-23

Getting Started with Amazon Web Services (AWS), May 22-23

Automating Architectural Governance Using Fitness Functions, May 23

Chaos Engineering: Planning, Designing, and Running Automated Chaos Experiment, May 23

Introduction to Docker Containers, May 24

Building and Managing Kubernetes Applications, May 24

Docker for JVM projects, May 28

Cloud Complexity Management, May 28

Ansible for Managing Network Devices, May 28

Understanding AWS Cloud Compute Options, May 28-29

Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) Crash Course, May 28-31

Kubernetes Serverless with Knative, May 29

Next Level Git - Master Your Content, May 30

Learning MongoDB - A Hands-on Guide, May 30

AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Exam Crash Course, May 30-31

Comparing Service-Based Architectures, May 31

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Technical Essentials, June 3

Implementing and Troubleshooting TCP/IP, June 3

Introduction to Google Cloud Platform, June 3-4

Introduction to Google Cloud Platform, June 3-4

Visit the O'Reilly online learning platform for more information on these and other live online training courses.