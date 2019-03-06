Get hands-on training in machine learning, AWS, Kubernetes, Python, Java, and many other topics.

Computer and mug on desk (source: Rawpixel via Pixabay

Learn new topics and refine your skills with more than 170 new live online training courses we opened up for March and April on the O'Reilly online learning platform.

AI and machine learning

Spotlight on Innovation: AI Trends with Roger Chen, March 13

Beginning Machine Learning with scikit-learn, April 2

Deep Learning for Machine Vision, April 4

Ingenious Game AI Development in Unity, April 11-12

Artificial Intelligence for Big Data, April 15-16

Intermediate Machine Learning with scikit-learn, April 16

Deep Learning with TensorFlow, April 17

AI for Product Managers, April 19

Getting Started with Machine Learning, April 22

A Practical Introduction to Machine Learning, April 22

Probabilistic Modeling With TensorFlow Probability, April 29

Deploying Machine Learning Models to Production: A Toolkit for Real-World Success , April 29-30

An Introduction to Amazon Machine Learning on AWS, April 29-30

Artificial Intelligence: AI For Business, May 1

Building Intelligent Bots in Python, May 7

Modern AI Programming with Python, May 16

Hands-On Chatbot and Conversational UI Development, June 20-21

Blockchain

An Introduction to Ethereum DApps, March 26

Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect (CBSA) Certification Crash Course, April 2

Blockchain Applications and Smart Contracts, April 2

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Essentials, April 5

Business

Better Business Writing, March 19

Giving a Powerful Presentation, March 25

Introduction to Digital Marketing, March 25

Introduction to Leadership Skills, March 26

Spotlight on Learning from Failure: Assessing Talent Beyond Technical Skills with Tony Tjan, March 26

Getting Unstuck, April 1

How to Be a Better Mentor, April 3

Empathy at Work, April 15

Applying Critical Thinking, April 15

Managing Team Conflict, April 16

Product Management for Enterprise Software, April 17

Salary Negotiation Fundamentals, April 18

Navigating and Succeeding During Rapid Organizational Change, April 18

Introduction to Leadership Skills, April 22

Building Your People Network, April 23

Actionable Insights in a Week: User Research for Everyone, April 23

Managing Your Manager, April 25

60 Minutes to Designing a Better PowerPoint Slide, April 25

Understanding Business Strategy, April 25

Introduction to Critical Thinking, April 29

Why Smart Leaders Fail, May 7

Thinking Like a Manager, May 10

Introduction to Time Management Skills, May 10

Data science and data tools

Practical Linux Command Line for Data Engineers and Analysts, March 13

Data Modelling with Qlik Sense, March 19-20

Foundational Data Science with R, March 26-27

Learning MongoDB: A Hands-on Guide, April 1

What You Need to Know About Data Science, April 1

Developing a Data Science Project, April 2

Analyzing and Visualizing Data with Microsoft Power BI, April 5

Programming with Data: Foundations of Python and Pandas, April 8

Mastering Pandas, April 10

Managing Enterprise Data Strategies with Hadoop, Spark, and Kafka, April 15

Real-Time Data Foundations: Flink, April 17

Data Pipelining with Luigi and Spark, April 17

Real-Time Data Foundations: Time Series Architectures, April 18

Building Dashboards with Power BI, April 18-19

Business Data Analytics Using Python, April 29

Intermediate SQL for Data Analysis, April 30

Visualization and Presentation of Data, April 30

Design and product management

Design Thinking for Non-Designers, April 23

Introduction to UI and UX Design, April 29

Programming

Java 8 Generics in 3 Hours, March 15

Scaling Python with Generators, March 25

Pythonic Object-Oriented Programming, March 26

Rust Programming: A Crash Course, March 27

Pythonic Design Patterns, March 27

Test-Driven Development in Python, March 28

Data Structures in Java, April 1

Concurrency in Python, April 1

Discovering Modern Java, April 2

Clean Code, April 2

Getting Started with PySpark, April 3

Working with Dataclasses in Python 3.7, April 3

OCA Java SE 8 Programmer Certification Crash Course, April 3-5

IoT Fundamentals, April 4-5

Python Data Handling: A Deeper Dive, April 5

Bash Shell Scripting in 4 Hours, April 15

Basic Android Development, April 15-16

Ground Zero Programming with JavaScript, April 16

SQL for Any IT Professional , April 16

Getting Started with Go, April 16-17

Design Patterns Boot Camp, April 17-18

Kotlin for Android, April 17-18

Design Patterns in Java, April 17-18

Getting Started with Node.js, April 18

Hands-on Augmented Reality for Game Developers, April 22-23

Functional Programming in Java, April 22-23

Next-Generation Java Testing with JUnit 5, April 24

Beyond Python Scripts: Logging, Modules, and Dependency Management, April 25

Learning Spring Boot 2, April 25-26

Beyond Python Scripts: Exceptions, Error Handling and Command-Line Interfaces, April 26

Developing Applications on Google Cloud Platform, April 29-30

Functional Design for Java 8, April 29-30

Python: The Next Level, April 29-30

Rethinking REST: A Hands-on Guide to GraphQL and Queryable APIs, April 30

Learn the Basics of Scala, April 30

Advanced SQL Series: Relational Division, May 2

Fundamentals of Clojure, May 6

Getting Started with Spring and Spring Boot, May 6-7

Getting Started with Python's Pytest, May 7

Java Testing with Mockito and the Hamcrest Matchers, May 9

Reactive Spring and Spring Boot, May 10

Getting Started with Python 3, May 13-14

Security

Network Security Testing with Kali Linux, March 25

Getting Started with Cyber Investigations and Digital Forensics, April 1

Ethical Hacking and Information Security, April 2

Linux, Python, and Bash Scripting for Cybersecurity Professionals, April 5

Cyber Security Defense, April 10

Introduction to Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), April 12

Defensive Cybersecurity Fundamentals, April 15

Ethical Hacking Bootcamp with Hands-On Labs, April 15-17

Start your Security Certification Career Today, April 23

CISSP Crash Course, April 23-24

CISSP Certification Practice Questions and Exam Strategies, April 24

Introduction to Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing, April 25-26

CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst CySA+ CS0-001 Crash Course, April 25-26

Security for Machine Learning, April 29

Systems engineering and operations

Beginner's Guide to Writing AWS Lambda Functions in Python, April 1

AWS Account Setup Best Practices, April 1

Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) Crash Course, April 1-4

Visualizing Software Architecture with the C4 Model, April 2

AWS Machine Learning Specialty Certification Crash Course, April 3-4

Introduction to Google Cloud Platform, April 3-4

AWS Access Management, April 4

Docker: Beyond the Basics (CI & CD), April 4-5

Cloud Computing on the Edge, April 9

Ansible for Managing Network Devices, April 11

AWS CloudFormation, April 11-12

Advanced Kubernetes in Practice, April 11-12

Istio on Kubernetes: Enter the Service Mesh, April 12

Microservice Fundamentals, April 15

Shaping and Communicating Architectural Decisions, April 15

Designing Serverless Architecture with AWS Lambda, April 15-16

Ansible in 4 Hours, April 16

Microservice Collaboration, April 16

Kubernetes Serverless with Knative, April 17

Software Architecture by Example, April 18

Developing Incremental Architecture, April 18-19

Automating with Ansible, April 19

Network Troubleshooting: Basic Theory and Process, April 19

9 Steps to Awesome with Kubernetes, April 19

JIRA 8 for Users and Managers, April 22-23

Architecture for Continuous Delivery , April 23

Serverless Architectures with Azure, April 23-24

AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Crash Course, April 23-24

Google Cloud Platform Professional Cloud Architect Certification Crash Course , April 24-25

Kafka Fundamentals, April 24-25

Linux Foundation System Administrator (LFCS) Crash Course, April 24-25

Building Micro-Frontends, April 26

Building and Managing Kubernetes Applications, April 29

AWS Core Architecture Concepts, April 29-30

AWS Monitoring Strategies, April 29-30

Docker: Up and Running, April 30-May 1

AWS Security Fundamentals, May 6

Introduction to Docker Compose, May 6

Creating Serverless APIs with AWS Lambda and API Gateway, May 8

Introduction to Kubernetes, May 8-9

Amazon Web Services (AWS): Up and Running, May 9

Linux Filesystem Administration, May 13-14

Domain-Driven Design and Event-Driven Microservices, May 14-15

Microservice Fundamentals, May 28

Microservice Decomposition Patterns, May 29

Microservice Collaboration, June 26

Microservice Decomposition Patterns, June 27

Web programming

Developing Modern React Patterns, April 4

Introduction to Vue.js, April 16-17

Building Web Apps with Vue.js, April 18

CSS Layout Fundamentals: From Floats to Flexbox and CSS grid, April 23

Beginning Frontend Development with React, April 25-26

React Beyond the Basics: Master React's Advanced Concepts, May 9

Advanced React.JS, May 9

Visit the O'Reilly online learning platform for more information on these and other live online training courses.