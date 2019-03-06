Learn new topics and refine your skills with more than 170 new live online training courses we opened up for March and April on the O'Reilly online learning platform.
AI and machine learning
Spotlight on Innovation: AI Trends with Roger Chen, March 13
Beginning Machine Learning with scikit-learn, April 2
Deep Learning for Machine Vision, April 4
Ingenious Game AI Development in Unity, April 11-12
Artificial Intelligence for Big Data, April 15-16
Intermediate Machine Learning with scikit-learn, April 16
Deep Learning with TensorFlow, April 17
AI for Product Managers, April 19
Getting Started with Machine Learning, April 22
A Practical Introduction to Machine Learning, April 22
Probabilistic Modeling With TensorFlow Probability, April 29
Deploying Machine Learning Models to Production: A Toolkit for Real-World Success , April 29-30
An Introduction to Amazon Machine Learning on AWS, April 29-30
Artificial Intelligence: AI For Business, May 1
Building Intelligent Bots in Python, May 7
Modern AI Programming with Python, May 16
Hands-On Chatbot and Conversational UI Development, June 20-21
Blockchain
An Introduction to Ethereum DApps, March 26
Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect (CBSA) Certification Crash Course, April 2
Blockchain Applications and Smart Contracts, April 2
Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Essentials, April 5
Business
Better Business Writing, March 19
Giving a Powerful Presentation, March 25
Introduction to Digital Marketing, March 25
Introduction to Leadership Skills, March 26
Spotlight on Learning from Failure: Assessing Talent Beyond Technical Skills with Tony Tjan, March 26
Getting Unstuck, April 1
How to Be a Better Mentor, April 3
Empathy at Work, April 15
Applying Critical Thinking, April 15
Managing Team Conflict, April 16
Product Management for Enterprise Software, April 17
Salary Negotiation Fundamentals, April 18
Navigating and Succeeding During Rapid Organizational Change, April 18
Introduction to Leadership Skills, April 22
Building Your People Network, April 23
Actionable Insights in a Week: User Research for Everyone, April 23
Managing Your Manager, April 25
60 Minutes to Designing a Better PowerPoint Slide, April 25
Understanding Business Strategy, April 25
Introduction to Critical Thinking, April 29
Why Smart Leaders Fail, May 7
Thinking Like a Manager, May 10
Introduction to Time Management Skills, May 10
Data science and data tools
Practical Linux Command Line for Data Engineers and Analysts, March 13
Data Modelling with Qlik Sense, March 19-20
Foundational Data Science with R, March 26-27
Learning MongoDB: A Hands-on Guide, April 1
What You Need to Know About Data Science, April 1
Developing a Data Science Project, April 2
Analyzing and Visualizing Data with Microsoft Power BI, April 5
Programming with Data: Foundations of Python and Pandas, April 8
Mastering Pandas, April 10
Managing Enterprise Data Strategies with Hadoop, Spark, and Kafka, April 15
Real-Time Data Foundations: Flink, April 17
Data Pipelining with Luigi and Spark, April 17
Real-Time Data Foundations: Time Series Architectures, April 18
Building Dashboards with Power BI, April 18-19
Business Data Analytics Using Python, April 29
Intermediate SQL for Data Analysis, April 30
Visualization and Presentation of Data, April 30
Design and product management
Design Thinking for Non-Designers, April 23
Introduction to UI and UX Design, April 29
Programming
Java 8 Generics in 3 Hours, March 15
Scaling Python with Generators, March 25
Pythonic Object-Oriented Programming, March 26
Rust Programming: A Crash Course, March 27
Pythonic Design Patterns, March 27
Test-Driven Development in Python, March 28
Data Structures in Java, April 1
Concurrency in Python, April 1
Discovering Modern Java, April 2
Clean Code, April 2
Getting Started with PySpark, April 3
Working with Dataclasses in Python 3.7, April 3
OCA Java SE 8 Programmer Certification Crash Course, April 3-5
IoT Fundamentals, April 4-5
Python Data Handling: A Deeper Dive, April 5
Bash Shell Scripting in 4 Hours, April 15
Basic Android Development, April 15-16
Ground Zero Programming with JavaScript, April 16
SQL for Any IT Professional , April 16
Getting Started with Go, April 16-17
Design Patterns Boot Camp, April 17-18
Kotlin for Android, April 17-18
Design Patterns in Java, April 17-18
Getting Started with Node.js, April 18
Hands-on Augmented Reality for Game Developers, April 22-23
Functional Programming in Java, April 22-23
Next-Generation Java Testing with JUnit 5, April 24
Beyond Python Scripts: Logging, Modules, and Dependency Management, April 25
Learning Spring Boot 2, April 25-26
Beyond Python Scripts: Exceptions, Error Handling and Command-Line Interfaces, April 26
Developing Applications on Google Cloud Platform, April 29-30
Functional Design for Java 8, April 29-30
Python: The Next Level, April 29-30
Rethinking REST: A Hands-on Guide to GraphQL and Queryable APIs, April 30
Learn the Basics of Scala, April 30
Advanced SQL Series: Relational Division, May 2
Fundamentals of Clojure, May 6
Getting Started with Spring and Spring Boot, May 6-7
Getting Started with Python's Pytest, May 7
Java Testing with Mockito and the Hamcrest Matchers, May 9
Reactive Spring and Spring Boot, May 10
Getting Started with Python 3, May 13-14
Security
Network Security Testing with Kali Linux, March 25
Getting Started with Cyber Investigations and Digital Forensics, April 1
Ethical Hacking and Information Security, April 2
Linux, Python, and Bash Scripting for Cybersecurity Professionals, April 5
Cyber Security Defense, April 10
Introduction to Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), April 12
Defensive Cybersecurity Fundamentals, April 15
Ethical Hacking Bootcamp with Hands-On Labs, April 15-17
Start your Security Certification Career Today, April 23
CISSP Crash Course, April 23-24
CISSP Certification Practice Questions and Exam Strategies, April 24
Introduction to Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing, April 25-26
CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst CySA+ CS0-001 Crash Course, April 25-26
Security for Machine Learning, April 29
Systems engineering and operations
Beginner's Guide to Writing AWS Lambda Functions in Python, April 1
AWS Account Setup Best Practices, April 1
Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) Crash Course, April 1-4
Visualizing Software Architecture with the C4 Model, April 2
AWS Machine Learning Specialty Certification Crash Course, April 3-4
Introduction to Google Cloud Platform, April 3-4
AWS Access Management, April 4
Docker: Beyond the Basics (CI & CD), April 4-5
Cloud Computing on the Edge, April 9
Ansible for Managing Network Devices, April 11
AWS CloudFormation, April 11-12
Advanced Kubernetes in Practice, April 11-12
Istio on Kubernetes: Enter the Service Mesh, April 12
Microservice Fundamentals, April 15
Shaping and Communicating Architectural Decisions, April 15
Designing Serverless Architecture with AWS Lambda, April 15-16
Ansible in 4 Hours, April 16
Microservice Collaboration, April 16
Kubernetes Serverless with Knative, April 17
Software Architecture by Example, April 18
Developing Incremental Architecture, April 18-19
Automating with Ansible, April 19
Network Troubleshooting: Basic Theory and Process, April 19
9 Steps to Awesome with Kubernetes, April 19
JIRA 8 for Users and Managers, April 22-23
Architecture for Continuous Delivery , April 23
Serverless Architectures with Azure, April 23-24
AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Crash Course, April 23-24
Google Cloud Platform Professional Cloud Architect Certification Crash Course , April 24-25
Kafka Fundamentals, April 24-25
Linux Foundation System Administrator (LFCS) Crash Course, April 24-25
Building Micro-Frontends, April 26
Building and Managing Kubernetes Applications, April 29
AWS Core Architecture Concepts, April 29-30
AWS Monitoring Strategies, April 29-30
Docker: Up and Running, April 30-May 1
AWS Security Fundamentals, May 6
Introduction to Docker Compose, May 6
Creating Serverless APIs with AWS Lambda and API Gateway, May 8
Introduction to Kubernetes, May 8-9
Amazon Web Services (AWS): Up and Running, May 9
Linux Filesystem Administration, May 13-14
Domain-Driven Design and Event-Driven Microservices, May 14-15
Microservice Fundamentals, May 28
Microservice Decomposition Patterns, May 29
Microservice Collaboration, June 26
Microservice Decomposition Patterns, June 27
Web programming
Developing Modern React Patterns, April 4
Introduction to Vue.js, April 16-17
Building Web Apps with Vue.js, April 18
CSS Layout Fundamentals: From Floats to Flexbox and CSS grid, April 23
Beginning Frontend Development with React, April 25-26
React Beyond the Basics: Master React's Advanced Concepts, May 9
Advanced React.JS, May 9