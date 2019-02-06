Learn new topics and refine your skills with more than 170 new live online training courses we opened up for March and April on the O'Reilly online learning platform.
AI and machine learning
Spotlight on Innovation: Succeeding with Machine Learning with Alex Jaimes, February 13
Hands-On Adversarial Machine Learning, February 25
Probabilistic Modeling With TensorFlow Probability, February 27
Deep Learning Fundamentals, March 5
An Introduction to Amazon Machine Learning on AWS, March 6-7
Natural Language Processing (NLP) from Scratch, March 11
Deep Reinforcement Learning, March 12
Sentiment Analysis for Chatbots in Python, March 13
Hands-on Machine Learning with Python: Classification and Regression, March 13
TensorFlow Extended: Data Validation and Transform, March 14
Hands-On Machine Learning with Python: Clustering, Dimension Reduction, and Time Series Analysis, March 14
Building a Robust Machine Learning Pipeline, March 14-15
Machine Learning in Practice, March 19
TensorFlow Extended: Model Build, Analysis, and Serving, March 20
Artificial Intelligence: An Overview of AI and Machine Learning, March 20
Machine Learning for IoT , March 20
Next Generation Decision Making: Pragmatic Artificial Intelligence, March 20-21
Getting Started with Machine Learning, March 21
Artificial Intelligence for Robotics, March 21-22
Beginning Machine Learning with PyTorch, March 25
Artificial Intelligence: Real-World Applications, March 28
Active Learning, April 9
Hands On Adversarial Machine Learning, April 11
Practical Deep Learning with PyTorch, April 11-12
Blockchain
Introducing Blockchain, March 8
Building Smart Contracts on the Blockchain, March 21-22
IBM Blockchain Platform as a Service, March 25-26
Understanding Hyperledger Fabric Blockchain, March 28-29
Blockchain for Enterprise, April 1
Business
Innovative Teams, March 11
Fundamentals of Cognitive Biases, March 11
Artificial Intelligence: AI For Business, March 12
Business Strategy Fundamentals, March 13
The Power of Lean in Software Projects: Less Wasted Effort and More Product Results, March 14
Leadership Communication Skills for Managers, March 14
Emotional Intelligence in the Workplace, March 14
Thinking Like a Manager, March 14
Tools for the Digital Transformation, March 14-15
Introduction to Delegation Skills, March 21
Negotiation Fundamentals, March 22
Introduction to Critical Thinking, March 26
Your First 30 Days as a Manager, April 2
How to Give Great Presentations, April 5
Introduction to Strategic Thinking Skills, April 8
Data science and data tools
Business Data Analytics Using Python, February 27
Hands-on Introduction to Apache Hadoop and Spark Programming, March 5-6
Designing and Implementing Big Data Solutions with Azure, March 11-12
Time Series Forecasting, March 14
Cleaning Data at Scale, March 19
Practical Data Cleaning with Python, March 20-21
Building Distributed Pipelines for Data Science Using Kafka, Spark, and Cassandra , April 8-10
Real-Time Data Foundations: Kafka, April 9
Real-Time Data Foundations: Spark, April 10
Building Data APIs with GraphQL, April 11
Design and product management
From User Experience Designer to Digital Product Designer, March 1
Mastering UX Mapping, March 7-8
Writing User Stories, March 13
Product Roadmaps from the Ground Up, April 3
Programming
Design Patterns Boot Camp, February 19-20
Discovering Modern Java, March 1
Beginner’s Guide to Writing AWS Lambda Functions in Python, March 1
Building APIs with Django REST Framework, March 4
SQL for Any IT Professional, March 4
Spring Boot and Kotlin, March 5
Programming with Java Lambdas and Streams, March 5
Bootiful Testing, March 6
Learning Python 3 by Example, March 7
Getting Started with OpenShift, March 8
Setting Up Scala Projects, March 11
Getting Started with Pandas, March 11
Getting Started with Python 3, March 11-12
Java Full Throttle with Paul Deitel: A One-Day, Code-Intensive Java Standard Edition Presentation, March 12
Mastering Pandas, March 12
Scalable Concurrency with the Java Executor Framework, March 12
Getting Started with Python's Pytest, March 13
Python Programming Fundamentals, March 13
Mastering Python's Pytest, March 14
Kotlin Fundamentals, March 14
Quantitative Trading with Python, March 14
Advanced TDD (Test-Driven Development), March 15
Introduction to Python Programming, March 15
Bash Shell Scripting in 4 Hours, March 18
Java Testing with Mockito and the Hamcrest Matchers, March 19
Scala Core Programming: Methods, Classes Traits, March 19
Ansible in 4 Hours, March 19
Getting Started with PHP and MySQL , March 20
Mastering the Basics of Relational SQL Querying, March 20-21
Reactive Spring and Spring Boot, March 21
Automating with Ansible, March 22
Scala Core Programming: Sealed Traits, Collections, and Functions, March 25
Mastering SELinux, March 25
Intermediate Git, March 25
Scalable Programming with Java 8 Parallel Streams, March 27
Design Patterns Boot Camp, March 27-28
Mastering C# 8.0 and .NET Core 3.0, March 27-28
Rethinking REST: A Hands-On Guide to GraphQL and Queryable APIs, March 28
C# Programming: A Hands-On Guide, March 28
Web Application Programming in C# and ASP.NET Core with MVC and Entity Framework, March 28-29
Introduction to JavaScript Programming, April 2-3
Visualization in Python with Matplotlib, April 8
Python for Finance, April 8-9
Practical MQTT for the Internet of Things, April 8-9
Getting Started with Pandas, April 9
Getting Started with Python 3, April 9-10
Getting Started with React.js, April 10
What's New In Java, April 11
Fundamentals of Rust, April 11-12
Security
CompTIA PenTest+ Crash Course, March 5-6
Start Your Security Certification Career Today, March 8
Protecting Data Privacy in a Machine Learning World, March 11-12
Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) Crash Course, March 12-13
CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 Crash Course, March 18-19
Intense Introduction to Hacking Web Applications, March 19
Cyber Security Fundamentals, March 26-27
CISSP Crash Course, March 26-27
CISSP Certification Practice Questions and Exam Strategies, March 27
AWS Certified Security - Specialty Crash Course, March 27-28
Systems engineering and operations
Software Architecture by Example, February 21
Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) Crash Course, March 4-7
Creating Serverless APIs with AWS Lambda and API Gateway, March 5
Amazon Web Services (AWS): Up and Running, March 6
Docker Compose, March 6
Microservice Collaboration, March 7
Docker CI/CD, March 7
OpenStack for Cloud Architects, March 7-8
Red Hat RHEL 8 New Features, March 11
From Developer to Software Architect, March 11-12
Google Cloud Certified Associate Cloud Engineer Crash Course, March 11-12
AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Crash Course, March 11-12
9 Steps to Awesome with Kubernetes, March 12
IP Subnetting from Beginning to Mastery, March 12-13
Istio on Kubernetes: Enter the Service Mesh, March 14
How the Internet Really Works, March 15
Kubernetes Serverless with Knative, March 15
AWS Advanced Security with Config, GuardDuty, and Macie, March 18
Software Architecture by Example, March 18
Amazon Web Services: AWS Managed Services, March 18-19
Practical Kubernetes, March 18-19
AWS Certified SysOps Administrator (Associate) Crash Course, March 18-19
CCNA Routing and Switching 200-125 Crash Course, March 18-22
Managing Containers on Linux, March 19
Docker Images, March 19
Docker: Up and Running, March 19-20
Docker Containers, March 20
Implementing Evolutionary Architectures, March 20-21
Kubernetes in 4 Hours, March 21
AWS Security Fundamentals, March 21
Deploying Container-Based Microservices on AWS, March 21-22
Google Cloud Platform (GCP) for AWS Professionals, March 22
Architecture for Continuous Delivery , March 25
Docker for JVM projects, March 25
Implementing Azure for Enterprises, March 25-26
Building and Managing Kubernetes Applications, March 26
Cloud Computing Governance, March 26
Getting Started with Amazon Web Services (AWS), March 26-27
Microservices Caching Strategies, March 27
Cloud Complexity Management, March 28
Comparing Service-Based Architectures, March 28
Network DevOps, March 29
API Driven Architecture with Swagger and API Blueprint, March 29
Software Architecture for Developers, April 1
Implementing and Troubleshooting TCP/IP, April 2
Amazon Web Services (AWS) Technical Essentials, April 2
Building Applications with Apache Cassandra, April 3-4
Introduction to Kubernetes, April 3-4
CCNA Routing and Switching Crash Course, April 4-5
Architecting Secure IoT Applications with Azure Sphere, April 4-5
AWS Design Fundamentals, April 9-10
Microservices Architecture and Design, April 9-10
Practical Docker, April 10
Automation with AWS Serverless Technologies, April 10