This is the full version of the 2016–2017 Web Salary Survey. A downloadable edition of this survey is also available.

THE WEB IS A MAJOR EMPLOYER for computer programmers and designers. Many people see the web as their big chance at a career that is both lucrative and fulfilling—witness the enormous number of companies that offer courses in various types of web development, and the large numbers of applicants from whom they can choose their student bodies. The World Wide Web began as an interlinked system for sharing hypertext documents amongst a small community of scientists. Three decades later, the web is everywhere. It’s your desktop browser, your phone, an app on your tablet, a ticketing kiosk at the airport, your television, and even in your car. The web has grown up and it moves incredibly fast. In its early days, JavaScript was mostly used to glue things together in the browser. Fifteen years later, things are much different. JavaScript is one of the most popular and in-demand programming languages, and HTML5, CSS, and other core technologies making up the modern web have matured with it. The web also occupies an interesting space in the field of software development as it proves a welcoming entry point for beginning programmers and subsequently a space for advancement and specialization. The speed of change in web development, in terms of favored tooling, techniques, and standards, allows for much innovation in a vibrant ecosystem of developers. It also presents some challenges for those trying to keep up, or those trying to survey the field, for instance. So what can you earn as a web developer? How does the type of job, the language you use, or your geographic location affect your salary? That’s what this report, based on a survey of more than 2,000 developers, tries to establish. For the past few years, O’Reilly Media has conducted worldwide salary surveys of people working in the computer field. Following a general survey of all computing positions, we reached out to those doing web work in order to produce this report. In the survey, respondents shared details about themselves, the companies they work for, and their roles. We asked for specifics regarding age, number of years in the field, job description, number of work hours, etc. One of the most interesting parts of the report, we think, concerns tools, programming languages, and platforms. These have a major impact on salary.

Limitations OF COURSE, OUR METHODS ARE INEXACT, and you should be aware of several ways in which this report may fail to reflect reality: The sample size may sometimes be inadequate. Although 2,000 is a large number of people and worth drawing conclusions from, the conclusions become less reliable as we break down the respondents into groups that use a particular tool.

We had to group people who differ in known ways. For instance, we sometimes lumped together people in different countries to get a sample large enough to be meaningful, and obviously, salaries will vary in different places.

The respondents are self-chosen, not a random sample. They are likely to be people who use O’Reilly Media products and resources, and might not reflect the field as a whole.

Because we depend on what respondents say about themselves, we have to trust them to be accurate and objective. Some questions are deliberately subjective—for instance, we ask respondents to rate their own ability to negotiate for a higher salary.

The data behind this report was collected in March and April of 2016. Technical fields change quickly, and it has been more than six months since the respondents filled out their surveys.

Respondents in the web area vary a great deal in both responsibilities and skills. There is also a great deal of churn in the field, and part-timers. With these caveats in mind, let’s see what our data tells us.

Large-Scale Findings THE MEDIAN SALARY IS $78,000 (we use US dollars for all money in this report). Naturally, there is a lot of variation, but 75% of respondents had a salary of at least $50,000, and 25% had a salary of at least $109,000. Things are changing fast, though: salaries rise quickly. 17% of respondents reported a salary raise of 20% to 30% over the past three years. The salary raises also form a bell curve around this 17%. For instance, although 5% reported a decrease in salary, 16% reported that their salaries had doubled, or even done better, over three years. The United States paid the highest salaries, with the average being $98,000. Canada was also pretty high, with a median of $79,000 (in US dollars), and Australia/New Zealand at $74,000. Compensation drops off rapidly after that: UK and Ireland: average of $62,000

Rest of Europe: average of $43,000

Africa: average of $23,000 (but there was a rather high top quartile of $41,000)

Asia: average of $21,000 (with a high top quartile of $47,000)

Latin America: average of $21,000 (with a high top quartile of $44,000) The top quartile means that 25% of respondents earned more than the amount listed. Of course, countries differ in taxation and the benefits they offer, so salaries have somewhat different meanings in different countries. Because we got a lot of respondents from the US, we could break them down by region. High salaries in California are no surprise (particularly given the cost of living there), but the high average in Southwest/Mountain states is rather unexpected. (This category does not include California, which has its own category.) Utah, with a large web developer community, as well as Colorado and Arizona all saw high salaries. California: average of $120,000

Northeast: average of $105,000

Southwest/Mountain: average of $102,000

Pacific Northwest: average of $98,000

Mid-Atlantic: average of $96,000

South: average of $83,000

Midwest: average of $80,000 Next let’s drill down into the differences between respondents. The data might affect your career choices. Figure 3-1. Figure 3-2.

Developers’ Personal Characteristics WE FOUND THAT EACH YEAR of experience is worth about $1,350. That is, if you have five years of experience, you’re likely to earn $1,350 more than someone who is similar to you but has only four years of experience. Education makes a big difference in salary—something that may be surprising, given that the web contains a lot of people who are self-taught or who got brief educational experiences at for-profit programs. If you have a doctorate, you can expect to earn on average $10,434 more than someone without one. Strangely enough, possessing a master’s degree is slightly bad for salary: respondents with master’s degrees earned $542 less, all else being equal. Although older respondents tended to earn more, this was attributable to years of experience. When experience is held constant, respondents in the 26 to 30 and 31 to 35 groups earned the most, with an advantage of $3,932 and $3,347, respectively, over other age groups. Respondents aged 61 to 65 earned $4,526 less than younger respondents with similar experience. We asked respondents to rate their bargaining skills on a 1- to 5-point scale; 5 meaning they are a very good bargainer. (While this rating is very subjective, the subjectivity is appropriate for this question because so much about bargaining has to do with confidence and being able to assess yourself highly.) For every self-assessed bargaining point, the respondent’s salary estimate goes up by $5,695. So holding everything else constant, someone who gave themselves 5 points will make 4 x $5,695 = $22,780 more than someone with 1 point. Gender had a predictable influence on salary in the web field. Our analysis showed that everything else being equal, men earned an average of $2,165 more than women. Figure 4-1. Figure 4-2. Figure 4-3. Figure 4-4. Figure 4-5.

Company Characteristics THE BEST INDUSTRIES TO WORK FOR, in terms of salary, were search/social networking and banking/finance. If you are in search/social networking, you probably earn a whopping $15,193 more than someone with comparable experience and characteristics in other industries. In banking/finance, you can earn $7,043 more. There are a couple of other advantageous fields: Software (including SaaS, web, mobile): $2,142 better than average

Publishing/media: $1,376 better than average But you will be penalized for working in the following industries: Education: $8,608 worse than average

Carriers/telecommunications: $1,547 worse than average And think twice before becoming a consultant: they earn $8,448 less than average. Company size had a major impact on salary, but not on a simple linear curve. It looks fairly simple, salary increasing with company size. But when we factor in all the other differences between employees, it looks like the best salaries are given out in firms of 1,001 to 2,500 employees, and the next best size is 101 to 500. 1 (4% of respondents): average salary $57,000

2 to 25 (22% of respondents): average salary $57,000

26 to 100 (17% of respondents): average salary $78,000

101 to 500 (18% of respondents): average salary $82,000

501 to 1,000 (8% of respondents): average salary $87,000

1,001 to 2,500 (8% of respondents): average salary $86,000

2,501 to 10,000 (11% of respondents): average salary $88,000

10,000 or more (12% of respondents): average salary $98,000 If the company is more than 20 years old, we saw a penalty of $2,197 for working there. Perhaps this is because people at such firms stay in one job longer, and don’t experience the salary boost that others get by moving to new firms. Figure 5-1. Figure 5-2. Figure 5-3. Figure 5-4.