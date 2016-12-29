In this episode of the O’Reilly Bots Podcast, Pete Skomoroch and I look back at 2016, a big year for bots that saw important developments in platforms, tools, and underlying AI.
We recap some of the biggest bot-related stories of 2016, including:
- People want to use messaging interfaces!
- Facebook Messenger, Kik, Slack, and Microsoft all made it easier for developers to create bots
- The field of conversational interfaces exploded
- Google’s open source TensorFlow library was a major accelerant for the field of deep learning
- Developments in workflow bots from Smooch to PagerDuty
- The emergence of god bots—Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Facebook M—and what they mean for bot discovery
- Microsoft’s new Zo bot, which uses “guide rails” to steer conversations away from some of the controversies that plagued Microsoft’s Tay bot
- The December introduction of Microsoft Teams
We also present our predictions for 2017. Pete foresees progress in more seamless payment methods, ways to monetize bots, discovery and installation, and bot-to-bot communication. I expect further development in the micro-features of bots and improvements in NLU. I also think we’ll see more large organizations deploying their first bots next year.