Gretchen consults with clients to inform their product strategy and improve team collaboration skills. She spent the first part of her career in design consulting for firms like frog design, Cooper, and LUNAR. Recently, she was head of design at PG&E, California’s largest energy company. Previously, she led the design of the hardware and software of a next-generation surgical system and was VP of Product at GreatSchools.org. Her past clients include Virgin Records, Samsung, and Johnson & Johnson. Most recently at GreatSchools, she works...