Tim Frick is Founder of Mightybytes, a certified Illinois B Corp that builds creative digital products for conscious companies. Mightybytes is committed to solving social and environmental problems with its work and is a leader in sustainable Web design. Tim is also the author of four books on media and marketing, including Designing for Sustainability: A Guide to Building Greener Digital Products and Services to be released in summer 2016 by O'Reilly Media. He has also written two editions of Return on Engagement: Content Strategy and Web De...