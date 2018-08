Dani Nordin is the Senior UX Designer at Harvard Business Review, where she works with a cross-functional team of designers, technologists and product managers to integrate UX into an Agile development process. She is also an accomplished speaker, teacher and writer, teaching courses for General Assembly in Boston and Skillsoft International. Her books, and new video training course Learning UX Fundamentals is available from O'Reilly Media. You can find her work at tzk-design.com.