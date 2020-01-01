Data Classes in the standard library, security transparency, and continued speed improvements in Python 3 point to another strong year.

As 2018 dawns, Python 3 is holding its place as one of the most popular and widely used programming languages, with Microsoft now considering adding Python as an official scripting language to Excel. Python’s 3.7 release is set for June this year, and it promises some key improvements such as:

A built-in breakpoint to make debugging much easier

Data Classes in the standard library

Legacy C locale will now assume a UTF-8 based locale

I’ll focus on key features such as these from the upcoming release and other noteworthy planned Python improvements. This list is nowhere near exhaustive, so let me know about other things you think will be important for Python this year.

Dictionaries will keep their insertion order = faster Python

You read that correctly - all dictionaries not just OrderedDict() - will now retain their insertion order with the 3.7 release. And though it may not be an obvious connection, this change can mean faster Python. Speeding up runtime performance has been on Python’s radar for a while, with some developers using Cython (the C extension of Python) to improve speed, and numerous just-in-time (JIT) compilers, such as Pyjion to step up runtime. Because Python is literally built around dictionaries, retaining insertion order means better space efficiency and faster iterations on data and therefore a step toward faster Python!

OrderedDict() still has useful ordering operations that regular dictionaries don’t, such as reordering keys, and the 3.7 release even offers improvements to a couple of methods: popitem and move_to_end that respectively return and remove a (key, item) pair and move an existing key to either end of the OrderedDict .

Data Classes in the standard library are a game changer

By making Data Classes part of the standard library, Python has added explicit notation at the class level to describe instance attributes. Before this, Python didn’t have a standard and explicit way to represent instance attributes in the code of a class definition.

As PEP 557 points out, this standardized way to work with instance attributes at the class level doesn’t replace other solutions (such as Django’s allowing you to explicitly declare names and types of the attributes in its model classes, using the descriptor mechanism) but it does provide a common solution suitable for many contexts.

Luciano Ramalho, author of Fluent Python, tells me the key benefits of this data class addition to the standard library are:

standardized and explicit notation

@dataclass decorator generates several useful methods such as init , repr

, support for static type checks

He also says these improvements make it the “the kind of change that motivates me to work on a 2nd edition of Fluent Python!” So we have that possibility to look forward to!

Security transparency to help catch malicious code

Python’s presence on so many servers and developer machines is now a tempting target for attackers. The security transparency additions to the Python API in 3.7 will make actions taken by the Python runtime visible to security and auditing tools.

The PEP 551 documentation has a great overview of the proposed changes such as audit hooks, and an SPython Entry Point, that will “make Python a more trustworthy dependency for application developers.”

Learning Python has never been easier

From Jupyter notebooks as learning tools in classrooms and online training, to a growing presence of Python in machine learning tutorials, there’s never been an easier time to access top-shelf training and tools to get the most current skills.

In the hardware world, MicroPython continues to mature, with new microcontroller targets, a new version of the PyBoard out soon, and talk of making it “spaceflight ready” for satellite use. Adafruit recently released their own version of MicroPython called CircuitPython, with uniform API for all their boards. As Nicholas Tollervey, author of Programming with MicroPython says, this is “a huge development since one of the most popular hardware manufacturers is introducing Python to the embedded hobbyist world.”

It’s easy here in the States to focus on stateside tech, but Python continues to be one of the top languages taught in schools worldwide. One area I’ve continued to watch is Africa’s tech boom, which includes big growth in Python interest based popularity of PyCons, workshops, and hack days. What innovations will come in 2018 from fresh Python eyes?

NumPy and Pandas for everyone

As Python becomes more widely used because of widespread educational opportunities such as the ones I just mentioned, specialized libraries will become more like core Python and less niche.

A couple examples of this already happening: NumPy and Pandas, which because of their use for data crunching appear to be well on the way to “core Python” status, and less like libraries that a minority use for special purpose computing. Numpy is the foundation of scientific Python and a key entry point for anyone wanting to explore the data that surrounds us, and Pandas is one of the fastest growing tags on Stack Overflow.

As Python popularity continues, more people will connect with these tools earlier and more often.

