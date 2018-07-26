Designing for Validation

In this chapter:

Learn why you should design a test before you design a product.

Get nine tools that are critical for designing your product.

Understand which of those tools you can safely skip depending on what you’re building and for whom.

I should warn you, if you’re already a professional designer of any sort, you may find some of the following tedious or infuriating. That’s OK. This isn’t meant to teach professional designers to be even better at their jobs. This is meant to teach other people how to do enough design to validate or invalidate their initial hypotheses. It’s also meant to teach designers how to design in Lean environments and validate their work.

Design is a rich and complicated field that people study for their whole lives with varying degrees of success. Even worse, there are dozens of different disciplines within design—for example, figuring out how a complicated product should work is different from designing a beautiful brochure, which is different from designing a physical object. These are all called design. Probably because we are designers and not linguists.

Figure 1-1. Why designers shouldn’t be allowed to name things

But, at its heart, design is about solving problems. Once you’ve defined your problem well and determined what you want your outcome to be, Lean UX encourages you to do as little work as possible to get to your desired outcome, just in case your desired outcome isn’t exactly perfect. That means doing only the amount of design you need to validate your hypothesis.

Sometimes doing very little design is even harder than doing a lot of design. Because the trick is knowing what sort of design is the most important right this second and what is just a waste of time.

If you’ve done your research, you should understand your problem, your market, and your product concept pretty thoroughly. You hopefully have a problem you want to solve and an idea of a feature or product that might solve it. Now you need to build something.

Maybe this should be obvious, but there are all sorts of different kinds of things that you need to build over the course of a product’s life span. A lot of advice just focuses on the very first time you build something—the initial product.

But the vast majority of design decisions happen after you’ve built a product. You are constantly iterating and changing your initial product. Or, at least, you should be.

Here are some of the things you will have to do in the course of building and rebuilding your product. All of these require some amount of design:

Fix a bug.

Deal with an error state.

Make a small change in a user flow.

Create an entirely new feature.

Do a complete visual redesign.

Tweak an existing visual design.

Reorganize the product.

Build a whole new product.

Redesign for another platform.

Just to make things even more confusing, there is a whole lot of gray area between some of these. For example, some bug fixes are typos, others fundamentally change the process a user goes through, and some may not have any obvious user impact at all.

But all these different types of changes have one very important thing in common: In Lean UX, you should be designing just enough to validate your hypothesis. And no more.

There is a process for doing this in a Lean way, and I’m going to describe it here. As I describe it, you’re going to be thinking to yourself, “This seems like a huge amount of work!”

And the thing is, it is a lot of work. Lean design is not lazy design. It’s not about skipping steps or doing a shoddy job or not thinking through the user experience. In fact, Lean UX has a huge amount in common with traditional User-Centered Design and also with Agile Design, neither of which are particularly easy.

I started this section by writing a step-by-step guide for designing a product, but I kept wanting to write, “The next step is X except for when it isn’t.” That’s when I realized that this sort of design is not a linear process. It’s a set of tools.

Sometimes, in the course of building a product or a feature, you’ll use all these tools. Sometimes you’ll skip one or two steps. That’s OK. The key is to understand the tools well enough to know when it’s safe to skip one.

Tool 1: Truly Understand the Problem The first tool in any sort of design is truly understanding the problem you want to solve. In this way, Lean UX is no different from any other sort of design theory. Sadly, it’s pretty different from the way a lot of people practice design. The vast majority of time I talk to entrepreneurs, they present me with solutions rather than problems. They say things like, “I want to add comments to my product,” not “My users don’t have any way to communicate with one another, and that’s affecting their engagement with my product.” By rephrasing the problem from your user’s point of view, you help yourself understand exactly what you are trying to do before you figure out how to do it. I’m not going to rehash how you might understand the problem you’re trying to solve. If you’re confused by this, go back and read not available through Designing for Validation. I’ll give you a hint: It involves listening, observation, and other sorts of research. One note to make here is that often research won’t be confined to just users. We’ve been talking a lot about listening to your users, and that is clearly the most important thing you can be doing. But this is the point where you also need to listen to stakeholders within your company. If you’re part of a small startup, luckily this will be quick. Make sure that you have involved the people in your organization most likely to understand the problem you’re trying to solve. These people could be practically anybody in the organization—customer service folks, engineers, and salespeople are obvious choices if they exist. Just remember that there are people within your organization who may understand the problem better than you do, and make sure that you’re incorporating their knowledge into the design process. They’re not creating the final designs or telling you exactly what people need. They’re weighing in with their thoughts about business needs, and their input should be weighed against the input from the customers. Let’s imagine that you already have a product with some people who are using it. However, as with many startups, you are getting signals that your product is confusing. For example, many people visit your product or download your app and then never use it again. That’s a good sign that you’re not solving the problem people thought you’d be solving for them. Your first step is to start by understanding the problem better. For example, you need to figure out your user base: What sort of people are using your product?

How familiar with technology are they?

Are you mainly trying to help new users or existing users?

Are they paying you or using your product for free? You need to understand the context in which they’ll be using your product: Are they looking for quick help on the go or are they at a desk and ready to commit time to learning about your product?

Do they need help from an expert, or will help from other users work?

Are they likely to have problems in the middle of something critical and time sensitive? You need to learn more about your user needs: Are they using your product for fun? For work? To make themselves more productive? You may already know the answer to a lot of these questions, but don’t assume the same is true of any problem you’re trying to solve for your users. Figure out the types of users, context, and needs for any specific problem you’re trying to solve. You’ll use all of this information in all of the following steps. When Is It Safe to Skip This? It is never, ever safe to skip this. If you don’t understand the problem, you can’t solve it.

Tool 2: Design the Test First If I had to pick one thing that really sets Lean UX design apart from all other sorts of design, it would be this. Lean UX always has a measurable goal, and you should always figure out how to measure that goal before you start designing. If you don’t, how will you know that your design worked? Here’s a real-life example. Once upon a time, I worked at IMVU. For those of you who don’t know, IMVU allows its users to create 3D avatars and chat with other people from around the world. Users customize their avatars with all sorts of virtual goods, like clothes, pets, and virtual environments. As with all companies, we occasionally had to decide what to work on next. We decided that our first priority was to increase a specific metric—activation. We wanted more folks who tried the product once to come back again. So our goal for the project was to increase the activation number. We needed to figure out how we would know if the project was a success. We decided that our project would be a success when we saw a statistically significant increase in the percentage of new users coming back within a certain amount of time. To fully understand whether the problem was fixed by our new design, we’d release any changes we made in an A/B test that would show the old version to half the new users and the new version to the other half. We’d measure the percentage of folks coming back from both cohorts over a period of several weeks and see what happened. Now we knew our problem, and we had a verifiable way to know that we’d either solved the problem or made progress toward solving the problem. I’m not going to go into all the different ways that we tried to make progress on that specific metric. I’ll have more on those sorts of changes later. Suffice it to say that some things moved the needle and others didn’t. More importantly, it wasn’t always the biggest changes that had the biggest impact. The point was, whatever changes we made, we had an objective way of determining whether or not the design was a success. There are other sorts of tests you might do rather than a strict A/B test, and I’ll cover those later in the book. Interestingly, desired outcomes aren’t always obvious and A/B tests aren’t always possible. In our example of helping people who are having problems, looking at the number of problems people are solving isn’t really a good metric. I mean, you could easily increase the number of problems people are solving by increasing the number of problems they’re having, and that is not a metric you want any higher. A better metric in this case might be something like the number of support calls you get from users who see the new feature or the number of questions you get about specific problems users were having. The trick is that all success metrics must be measurable and directly related to your business goals. Again, I’ll talk more about how to pick a good test goal later in the book. Think of it as an annoying little trick to force you to keep reading. When Is It Safe to Skip This? You really shouldn’t skip this either, although I’ve found that this particular exercise can take as little as a few minutes. Before you start to design or build anything, you should know very clearly what it is intended to do and how to know whether it is working.

Tool 3: Write Some Stories A lot of times when we think of stories, we think of the very specific Agile engineering stories that we write and track. These are not the sort of stories you’re going to write. You need to write down design stories. Think of these as a way to break down your problem into manageable steps. Also, think of these as a way to evaluate the design once it’s finished. A good story for our user help experiment might be something like, “Users who are having trouble making changes to their accounts can quickly figure out how to solve that problem.” Don’t forget to write admin stories, too! You might include something like, “Customer service reps can more quickly add new content to help users when new problems arise.” You’ll notice I didn’t suggest things like, “Customers can ask questions of other users and get immediate responses.” That may be a solution that you explore, but being too explicit about how you’re going to solve your problem can lock you into a specific idea too soon and prevent you from discovering better ones. When Is It Safe to Skip This? Writing down stories is always a good idea. With that said, you’re welcome to skip writing stories for very trivial things like quick bug fixes; small changes to messaging; or visual design changes, like testing a new button color, that are better represented by showing the actual design. On the other hand, the very simplest stories should take no more than a few minutes to write, so consider doing it anyway, just as practice. Sometimes, in the process of writing design stories, you’ll find that you’re missing a crucial part of the design. For example, I was talking with a startup that was changing its home page rather dramatically. The team thought it was a very simple visual design change. However, once they started writing their stories, they realized that one part of the design involved testing different images on the home page. They also realized that they wanted to allow their marketing team to continue to test different images going forward, which meant that they needed an admin interface to allow that to happen. By writing the design stories, they thought through things like how changes would be made going forward—things they would otherwise have missed.

Tool 4: Talk About Possible Solutions with the Team Depending on the type of person you are, this is either the most fun or the most tortuous part of the design process. I’m not going to go into detail about the best way to discuss things with your team, but make sure that it’s a very small, targeted group of people who have a strong grasp of the problem you’re trying to solve. If you’ve properly used Tool 1 in this chapter, you’re already ahead of the game. You’ve talked to these stakeholders already when you were in the process of truly understanding the problem. The important thing here is that, just because you know the exact problem you’re trying to solve, doesn’t mean there’s a single, obvious way to fix it. For example, a pretty typical problem for products is that new users have no idea how to get started. There are dozens of ways to fix this. You could do a tutorial, a video, a webinar, a walk-through, inline callouts, tooltips, or contextual help messages, for example. Hell, if you have very few users who are each paying a huge amount of money, you could go to each customer’s house personally and teach him how to use it. This is the time to get all those different options on the table for further evaluation. As I’m sure you’ve been told, this is not the time to shoot down people’s ideas. In our help example, you don’t want to ignore the person in the corner saying things like, “What if Ryan Gosling were to answer all of our support questions?” even if you feel it’s not the most cost-efficient method of helping users. Perhaps the most important thing to consider about brainstorming is that it should be a very, very, very short process. People who love this part of the job will try to suck you into four-hour “strategy” meetings that are really thinly veiled brainstorming meetings. Don’t do it. If you’re just brainstorming, and not starting arguments over every stupid idea (and let’s face it, some ideas are really stupid, no matter what they tell you in brainstorming school), you will run out of ideas very quickly. Start the session by clearly stating the user problem and the reason you are choosing to solve it. Explain how you will measure the success of the experiment. Then have everybody write down their ideas in a sentence or two. Go around the room, have people read their ideas, write them on the whiteboard, and don’t let people discuss beyond clarifying certain specifics about the idea. Depending on the types of ideas that people are presenting, you may want to start grouping ideas in a way that makes sense to you. Feel free to group by things like which metric will be affected, ease of implementation, or customer problem that you’re solving. Those can all be helpful in deciding what’s most important to do next. Try to do this in under 15 minutes. Seriously. If it takes much longer than that, you’re including too many people or talking about too many things. Figure 1-2. This part should not take more than 15 minutes Feel free to ask people at the end whether they feel strongly about a particular solution they’d like to try, but whatever you do, don’t take a vote. This is an opportunity to get some new ideas, not some stupid experiment in democratic government. When Is It Safe to Skip This? I just said you can do this in 15 minutes. Why would you skip it? The truth is, by continually checking in with your team and the stakeholders, you’re going to save yourself time in the long run, because they will catch mistakes and problems that you might miss.

Tool 5: Make a Decision Welcome to the hardest part of the design process. You need to pick something to try. If you can’t make hard decisions and then stick to them for at least as long as it takes to prove whether you were right or wrong, you are going to need to change careers, because this is a necessary skill. But don’t fret. I’m not going to send you into the wilderness empty-handed. I’m going to remind you of a very important calculation called ROI—return on investment. Every possible solution has an expected cost and an expected return. Of course, your expectations of both things are probably completely wrong, but you have to do this anyway, because you will get better and better at making expected ROI calculations as you do more of them. Don’t get me wrong. You’ll still probably suck at them, but you’ll suck less, and it’s a useful exercise. A good way to do this is to create a simple graph with x- and y-axes. Label one “Expected Return” and one “Expected Cost.” Then put all your different features on the graph. While you won’t be able to truly estimate the exact cost of every different feature, it’s pretty easy to estimate which ones are going to take far more time or engineering effort. Oh, in case you’re thinking to yourself that you don’t really know how to estimate engineering effort, this might be a good time to mention that you should have someone from engineering involved in this effort. Same goes for any of the other people in your company who might be affected by your changes. That can be marketing, customer service, sales, or anyone else who needs to weigh in on unexpected costs or benefits of particular features. Again, none of those people are going to vote on the right decision to be made. What they will do is provide enough information about the real expected costs and benefits of each feature so you can make the decision. An important thing to keep in mind during this process is that, depending on the size and complexity of your company, this process may have to be quite iterative. Engineering may not have enough information at this point to commit to a solid estimate. Marketing may be able to give only a rough estimate of what sort of support they’ll need for the new feature. Sales may have things they need added to make the feature really effective for them. That’s OK. You don’t need to know absolutely everything about the feature at this point. You just need to get everybody thinking about the decision as early as possible so that, as problems do arise, you’ll have more people on your team to catch them and fix them. When Is It Safe to Skip This? Never. Never ever ever ever ever. You must make a decision. There is nothing I see more often at failing startups than a fundamental inability to make a damn decision. If you have done your research and involved your team, you are ready to make a decision, even if you don’t know it’s the right one. Don’t worry. You’re going to validate whether this is the right idea or not. But first you have to pick a direction to go in.

Tool 6: (In)Validate the Approach OK, this section should have been titled “(In)Validate the Approach When Possible and Financially Worthwhile,” but it looked weird. The reason this is here is because the next few tools can take some time. While understanding the problem and getting your team on board are not really negotiable parts of the design process, everything that follows this can be avoided with one easy trick: Invalidate your idea. “What’s that?” you say. “Why would I want to invalidate my idea?” The simple answer is because if you can prove that you’re about to make a huge mistake, it’s very possible for you to avoid making it. And, yes, even if you’ve used all the tools provided to you so far in the chapter, you could still be making a huge mistake. Here’s an example. Imagine you’re working on an e-commerce company that sells gadgets. Now imagine you’ve spent a lot of time talking to your users, and you realize that one of the biggest reasons people don’t buy gadgets is they feel like they already have too many they don’t use. Furthermore, imagine that another common reason people don’t buy new gadgets is price. You and your team might reasonably come to the conclusion that a good solution to both of these problems would be to allow people to resell their own gadgets in order to get new ones. This would be a perfectly reasonable hypothesis about a way to fix a known problem. What you want to do next is figure out if the hypothesis is wrong. Too often, the solution to a problem seems so obvious to us, but it simply fails to catch on with users. Think of how much time you would waste implementing an entire system allowing users to sell their own gadgets on your site if none of them actually wanted to sell any. I talk in the next chapter about Feature Stubs, and that’s what you might want to do here. Design the smallest possible thing that you can that might invalidate your hypothesis. In this example, that might be a Sell Your Gadget button in an obvious place in your product that counts the number of times people click it and gives a nice message saying the feature isn’t fully implemented yet. If nobody ever clicks the button, it’s a great signal that you don’t want to build the full version of the feature, at least until you understand the problem or the market better. The reason this is so important is that every failed feature you don’t build saves you money and time so that you can build more features that are more likely to succeed. When Is It Safe to Skip This? There are some features or changes that simply take more time to validate than they do to build. Before you implement a fake feature or come up with some other ingenious test to see if you’re going in the right direction, ask yourself how long the feature will take to build and how long it will take to test in this manner. If it’s almost as fast to just build it and test it in production, then feel free to do that.

Tool 7: Sketch a Few Approaches I’m a big fan of starting to sketch at this point in the design process. You’ll note we’re on Tool 7 here. Unfortunately, this is where a lot of folks start the design process. The thing is, once you start sketching, you can have a tendency to focus on the details—where a button goes, what pieces of the interface belong together, how much text will be necessary. That’s OK to do on Tool 7. You’re ready for it now. You probably already have a picture of what you want to design in your head. Every designer I’ve talked to has a different preferred way of “sketching.” I’m going to give you mine, but you may end up liking a different method. That’s fine. The most important things about sketching are that it’s quick and that it’s disposable. This is your chance to try out a few different versions of your new feature or product. Because you’re going to want to create several different versions of your idea quickly, and because you’re going to want to iterate quickly on your ideas, I suggest you use a sketching tool like Balsamiq or OmniGraffle. There are about a dozen others. Those are the two I use. They are easy to learn, and they produce things at a high enough fidelity to get your point across. Figure 1-3. Same sketch, different fidelities Your goal with sketching is to start to work out things like what elements belong on a screen and what pieces belong together. For example, if you’re creating a product page to sell something, you’re almost certainly going to want a picture of the thing you’re selling, a buy button, and a price. Those things should probably be pretty close together. Other than that, though, you have a lot of directions you could go. Because sketching is so quick, it’s a great time to do things like work out the flows of basic tasks. Often people forget that what they are sketching is almost certainly not a static thing. It has actions and states. Buttons can be pressed. Forms can be filled in, sometimes incorrectly. When you’re sketching, it’s a good time to get through as many of the different states as possible to make sure that they can all be handled. Whenever you sketch an interactive element, make sure you’re adding a screen or a note about what happens when somebody interacts with that element. If you add a drop-down list, think through what might be in that drop-down list. Too often I see “sketches” that are so vague as to be completely useless. While these are technically sketches, they are not particularly useful in helping you to work out how a user will interact with your product. And that’s really the point of sketching. Figure 1-4. Not particularly helpful Once you have several versions of your sketches produced, it’s time to make a few more decisions. The most important decision is which ones to move forward with, since it’s very rarely a good idea to move forward with three or four completely different designs, unless you have a lot of bored engineers and an entire testing system already set up to A/B test all the versions against one another. For most of us with limited resources, it’s generally best to pick one or two sketches that we think are most likely to fix the problems we observed in the initial research. The best way to do this is to get your sketches in front of actual users again. Figure 1-5. Including text and calls-to-action makes this sketch useful Your goal for testing your sketches with users isn’t to try to understand the usability of the design, it’s to understand, overall, whether potential users get what the product is and can find the starting point for all of their most important tasks. Let’s look at an example. Imagine that you’ve created a few sketches of a new e-commerce product page. You know that the most important things for people to do on this page are to buy the product or to share the product with friends. Show the sketches to some strangers, preferably on a computer. Ask the following questions: What do you think this screen is for?

How would you buy something?

Imagine that you think it would be perfect for a friend. How would you share it with that friend? Don’t forget to mix up the order in which you show people the sketches, so everybody doesn’t see the same sketch first. If, after you’ve done this four or five times, nobody is having any trouble understanding any of the sketches, then feel free to pick your favorite and move on. If, on the other hand, everybody is having trouble with all the sketches, pay close attention to where people are looking and try a few new sketches. Repeat. When Is It Safe to Skip This? When you’re making a change that is easier to communicate or test in another way, you don’t need to create a sketch. For example, if you’re making a simple visual design change, it might be faster or more efficient to show the change in Photoshop or even in HTML and CSS. In other cases, you may be making major changes to your product that you know will require fully interactive prototypes, and you may want to begin your design process with one of those. Don’t sketch for the sake of sketching. Sketch because it helps you to develop and communicate your design ideas quickly. And if it’s not going to do that, then you’re welcome to skip it.

Tool 8: Create Interactive Prototypes I’m a huge fan of interactive prototypes, but there’s often some confusion about what those are. Let’s be clear: When I say interactive prototypes, I don’t mean something created in PowerPoint that somebody could kind of click through. I mean a full-scale, working prototype that allows users to explore and feel like they’re accomplishing tasks. Unsurprisingly, it’s a little hard to illustrate what I mean in a book, but interactive wireframes have things like widgets that respond to users and animations that work and forms that users can fill in. They are interactive enough for users to make mistakes and recover from them. They are realistic enough that users often think they’re just an ugly, boring, nonvisually designed version of the real product. Here’s the problem with interactive prototypes: They take a long time to build. I mean, they don’t take as long to build as a real product, because often they have a rudimentary visual design and no backend to speak of. For example, you might have an interactive prototype that lets a user feel like he was purchasing a product but didn’t actually process a payment or ship him anything. In general, they are wonderful for figuring out what’s confusing or hard to use about your product before you write a lot of code. They also serve as a fantastic tool for communicating to engineers exactly what you want them to build. For example, imagine that you are building that checkout flow. Maybe you want parts of the interface to be shown only after a user performs a specific task. Instead of writing a document that explains in detail everything that you want to have happen, you simply include it in the prototype. Or maybe you want a particular animation to happen when a user presses a button. You can show exactly the style, speed, and behavior of the animation in your prototype. So, now that you know all the wonderful reasons you’d want to build an interactive prototype, you have to decide whether it’s worth spending the time to do so. There are a few criteria you should use to make this decision. First, is it a complex interaction? Any time you have a sequence of steps where a user needs to make a number of choices, it’s probably worth it to do a prototype. Multiple steps mean multiple chances for users to get lost or to get something wrong, and the more complex or potentially confusing an interaction, the more important it is to prototype it. Second, will it take awhile to build and, more importantly, will it take awhile to fix if you get it wrong? One of the biggest reasons people give for not making prototypes is that they simply don’t have the time, but if it’s a big, complicated interaction that can take a few days to build, it can also take days to fix if there’s something particularly confusing about it. On the other hand, if an engineer can build the entire working feature in about the same time it would take me to build an entire prototype, I’ll generally err on the side of just building and testing it in production. Third, how often do you make changes to your product? If you’re serious about being Lean, hopefully you practice continuous deployment, so you can ship a fix immediately rather than waiting for weeks for a new version of the product, but not everybody’s work environment is like that. If you’re building something that simply can’t be changed on the fly, like a physical product or a heavily regulated piece of software, then interactive prototypes are crucial for finding as many problems as possible before you ship. The last question to ask yourself before you build the interactive prototype is whether it will help you, as the designer or product owner, figure out important things about the design. More often than you’d think, the answer to this question will be a resounding yes. You see, if you’re designing something interactive, you need to design it to be...well...interactive. Too often, designers design screens in something like Photoshop or Illustrator, as if screens were the end product. But screens aren’t the end product. Screens are snapshots of particular states that a user might encounter in your product. For example, a single screen in a checkout flow could have all sorts of states. It could have multiple types of errors, or a user could back out of the checkout flow and come back to it, or she could abandon the checkout flow altogether, or she could click through to read more about the terms of service. By creating an interactive prototype, the designer is forced to think through every single interaction on the screen and the different states that could be caused by different types of input. Which brings us to a very important question: How should you create your interactive prototypes? Well, here again I tend to differ from other designers. I make my interactive prototypes in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS. Knowing enough programming to create prototypes means that I have a lot of flexibility in what I can design. I’m not limited by the capabilities of prototyping tools. But, by all means, if you’re an absolute whiz with some other type of tool, like Axure or Flash, that really allows you to create a fully interactive experience, use that. When Is It Safe to Skip This? If you’re designing something very simple, quick, and not highly interactive, by all means, skip the interactive prototype. I will always skip the prototypes on things like landing pages with a single call-to-action; messaging changes; and small, new features with very little interactivity. Deciding whether or not to make an interactive prototype is essentially an ROI question. If an engineer can build and release a feature for testing in less time than it would take to build a prototype, often it makes no sense to bother with one. However, if you stand to lose significant time, revenue, or customers by releasing a major change without truly understanding the usability of the feature, building and testing an interactive prototype can be a lifesaver.

Tool 9: Test and Iterate OK, now we’re on the last tool. Pretty exciting! You’re almost done! Oh, except for the part where you have to test and go back and do everything all over again. If you truly think that the very first thing you design will be completely perfect and not require any changes, you are either delusional or you are a better designer than anybody I’ve ever met. No, I take that back. You’re totally delusional. One of the major differences between Lean and other methodologies is the extreme importance of iteration. You see, if you really do crank out an absolutely perfect design the first time around, you are spending way too much time up front. Build things, prototype things, and get things in front of users as quickly as possible to find out what they like and what they hate and what they find horribly confusing. Then fix the problems and add things you think they’ll like and keep doing that until you’ve got a feature that people are excited about. I know that nine tools seems like a lot to use over and over, but you’ll find that they go very quickly once you realize that you don’t have to get everything absolutely perfect the first time. When Is It Safe to Skip This? I can’t believe you even asked this question. I’m ashamed of you. Promise me that you will never skip testing or iteration. I mean it.

Loosely Related Rant: Give the Users What They Really Want In the past, I’ve tried to teach startups how to do their own user research and design. I’ve noticed that I teach a lot of the same things over and over again, since there are a few things about research that seem to be especially difficult for new folks. One of the most common problems, and possibly the toughest one to overcome, is the tendency to accept solutions from users without understanding the underlying problem. In other words, a user says, “I want X feature,” and instead of learning why she wants that feature, entrepreneurs and product owners tend to write down, “Users want X feature” and then move on. This is a huge issue with novices performing research. When you do this, you are letting your users design your product for you, and this is bad because, in general, users are terrible at design. Ooh! An Example! I participated in some user research for a company with an expensive set of products and services. Users coming to the company’s website were looking for information so they could properly evaluate which set of products and services was right for them. Typically, users ended up buying a custom package of products and services. One thing we heard from several users was that they really wanted more case studies. Case studies, they said, were extremely helpful. Now, if you’re conducting user research, and a customer tells you that he wants case studies, this might sound like a great idea. Unfortunately, the user has just presented you with a solution, not a problem. The reason that this is important is that, based on what the actual underlying problem is, there might be several better solutions available to you. When we followed up on users’ requests for case studies with the question, “Why do you want to see case studies?” we got three different answers. Interestingly, the users asking for case studies were trying to solve entirely different problems. But were case studies really the best solution for all three problems? These were the responses along with some analysis. “I want to know what other companies similar to mine are doing so that I have a good idea of what I should buy.” The first user’s “problem” was that he didn’t know how to pick the optimal collection of products for his company. This is a choice problem. It’s like when you’re trying to buy a new home theater system, and you have to make a bunch of interrelated decisions about very expensive items that you probably don’t know much about. While case studies can certainly be helpful in these instances, it’s often more effective to solve choice problems with some sort of recommendation engine or a selection of preset packages. Both of these quickly help the user understand what the right selection is for him rather than just give him a long explanation of how somebody else found a good solution that might or might not be applicable to the user. “I want to know what sorts of benefits other companies got from the purchase so I can tell whether it’s worth buying.” The second user’s “problem” was that he wanted to make sure he was getting a good value for his money. This is a metrics problem. It’s like when you’re trying to figure out if it’s worth it to buy the more expensive stereo system. You need to understand exactly what you’re getting for your money with each system and then balance the benefits versus the cost. This problem might have been solved by a price matrix showing exactly what benefits were offered for different products. Alternatively, it would be faster and more effective to display only the pertinent part of the case studies on the product description page—for example, “Customers saw an average of 35% increase in revenue six months after installing this product.” By boiling this down to only the parts of the case study that are important to the user, it gives you more flexibility to show this information—statistics, metrics, etc.—in more prominent and pertinent places on the site. This actually increases the impact of these numbers and improves the chance that people will see them. “I want to see what other sorts of companies you work with so that I can decide whether you have a reputable company.” The third user’s “problem” was that he hadn’t ever heard of the company selling the products. Since they were expensive products, he wanted the reassurance that companies he had heard of were already clients. This is a social proof problem. It’s like when you’re trying to pick somebody to put a new roof on your house, so you ask your friends for recommendations. His actual problem could have been solved a lot quicker with a carousel of short client testimonials. Why go to all the trouble of writing up several big case studies when all the user cares about is seeing a Google logo in your client list? Why this matters This shouldn’t come as a surprise to any of you, but users ask for things they’re familiar with, not necessarily what would be best for them. If a user has seen something like case studies before, then when he thinks about the value he got from case studies, he’s going to ask for more of the same. He’s not necessarily going to just ask for the part of the case study that was most pertinent to him. The problem with this is that many people who might also find certain parts of case studies compelling won’t bother to read them because case studies can be quite long or because the user doesn’t think that the particular case study applies to him. Obviously, this is applicable to a lot more than case studies. For example, I recently saw a very similar situation from buyers and sellers in a social marketplace asking for a “reputation system” when what they really wanted was some sort of reassurance that they wouldn’t get ripped off. I could name a dozen other examples. The takeaway is that, when somebody asks you for a feature, you need to follow up with questions about why she wants the feature, even when you think you already know the answer! Once you know what the problems really are, you can go about solving them in the most efficient, effective way, rather than the way the user just happened to think of during the conversation. Instead of just building what the user asks for, build something that solves the user’s real problem. As an added bonus, you might end up building a smaller, easier feature than the one the user asked for.