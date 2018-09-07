David Patterson is a Professor Emeritus at UC Berkeley, a distinguished engineer in Google Brain, and Vice Chair of the Board of the RISC-V Foundation. His most successful research projects are Reduced Instruction Set Computers (RISC), Redundant Arrays of Inexpensive Disks (RAID), and Network of Workstations. They helped lead to multibillion-dollar industries, seven books, and about 40 honors, including election to the National Academy of Engineering, the National Academy of Sciences, and the Silicon Valley Engineering Hall of Fame. He also sha...
