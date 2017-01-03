O'Reilly

Software Architecture

A quick overview of serverless

Mike Roberts, Co-founder at Acanthus Technology, on how serverless came about, where it's being used, and what lies ahead.

Video by Mac Slocum

O'Reilly's Mac Slocum speaks with Mike Roberts, Co-founder at Acanthus Technology. They discuss:

What is serverless architecture? (00:07)

How serverless differs from traditional architectures. (00:52)

Tooling, performance, and application design are issues that need to be considered if you want to go the serverless route. (03:24)

Want to use serverless? Start with small experiments. (06:17)

"Anyone using serverless right now is way at the front of the adoption curve," Roberts says. (07:08)

For Roberts, the most exciting part of serverless is that it cuts the time between having an idea and getting it into software. (09:20)

The people and projects he's following. (10:46)

Article image: Cables in empty room. (source: Robert via Flickr).