A quick overview of serverless

O'Reilly's Mac Slocum speaks with Mike Roberts, Co-founder at Acanthus Technology. They discuss:

What is serverless architecture? (00:07)

How serverless differs from traditional architectures. (00:52)

Tooling, performance, and application design are issues that need to be considered if you want to go the serverless route. (03:24)

Want to use serverless? Start with small experiments. (06:17)

"Anyone using serverless right now is way at the front of the adoption curve," Roberts says. (07:08)

For Roberts, the most exciting part of serverless is that it cuts the time between having an idea and getting it into software. (09:20)

The people and projects he's following. (10:46)

