In this episode of the O’Reilly Programming Podcast, I talk all things Python with Aaron Maxwell, presenter of the live online training courses Python: Beyond The Basics, and Python: The Next Level. He is also the author of the book Powerful Python: The Most Impactful Patterns, Features and Development Strategies Modern Python Provides.
Discussion points:
- The importance of writing code that others developers want to use, and how Python’s features (particularly its object model hooks) enable developers to write more useful code
- What Python decorators do, and how the process of learning to write Python decorators can help a developer master understanding of Python as a whole
- How Python generators are an excellent tool for implementing highly scalable software
- The ever-increasing transition from Python Version 2 to Version 3: Maxwell notes that over the last year, the percentage of his course attendees who say they are coding in Version 3 has increased from 20% to more than 50%.
- Python’s popularity is fueled by its use by people who are not professional software engineers. Maxwell says that “Python is a language that people who are not trained in programming can quickly pick up and be productive with.”
Other links:
- The Oriole online tutorial Magically Crafting Your Own Python Syntax, presented by Aaron Maxwell
- The video What are f strings in Python and how can I use them?
- The video How do I handle missing dictionary keys in Python?
- Pandas, the Python data analysis library