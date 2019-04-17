Martial Hebert is the director of Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Institute, a department in the School of Computer Science. A leading researcher in computer vision and robotics, Martial joined the faculty of the Robotics Institute in 1984, just five years after its founding. The Robotics Institute has since grown into the world’s largest robotics academic robotics research center, with an annual expenditures of over $85 million. Martial played a role in such high-profile projects as a pioneering program for self-driving vehicles. His...
