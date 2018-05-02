Dr. Olga Russakovsky is an Assistant Professor in the Computer Science Department at Princeton University. Her research is in computer vision, closely integrated with machine learning and human-computer interaction. She completed her PhD at Stanford University and her postdoctoral fellowship at Carnegie Mellon University. She was awarded the PAMI Everingham Prize as one of the leaders of the ImageNet Large Scale Visual Recognition Challenge, the NSF Graduate Fellowship and the MIT Technology Review 35-under-35 Innovator award. In addition to he...
more