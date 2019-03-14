In this episode of the Data Show, I spoke with Kartik Hosanagar, professor of technology and digital business, and professor of marketing at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Hosanagar is also the author of a newly released book, A Human’s Guide to Machine Intelligence, an interesting tour through the recent evolution of AI applications that draws from his extensive experience at the intersection of business and technology.
We had a great conversation spanning many topics, including:
The types of unanticipated consequences of which algorithm designers should be aware.
The predictability-resilience paradox: as systems become more intelligent and dynamic, they also become more unpredictable, so there are trade-offs algorithms designers must face.
Managing risk in machine learning: AI application designers need to weigh considerations such as fairness, security, privacy, explainability, safety, and reliability.
A bill of rights for humans impacted by the growing power and sophistication of algorithms.
Some best practices for bringing AI into the enterprise.
