Will Farr is an associate professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Stony Brook University and the Gravitational Wave Astronomy Group leader at the Flatiron Institute’s Center for Computational Astronomy. A theoretical astrophysicist with interests in astrostatistics, the gravitational dynamics of exoplanets and dense stellar systems, gravitational waves, compact object evolution, computational astrophysics, and general relativity, Will is also an enthusiastic programming language polyglot and has contributed software to many as...