Window Snyder is Chief Security Officer at Fastly. She previously spent five years at Apple working on security and privacy strategy and features for OS X and iOS. A security industry veteran, Ms. Snyder was the Chief Security Something-or-Other at Mozilla, responsible for security engineering, communication, and strategy. As a senior security strategist at Microsoft, she owned security sign-off for Windows and the outreach strategy for security vendors and security researchers. Ms. Snyder was also a founding team member at Matasano and Dir...
