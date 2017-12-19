Many applications, such as language translation, speech recognition, and timeseries processing, involve inputs that do not have a fixed length. A common requirement in deep learning frameworks, including MXNet, is that all examples in a training batch be the same size (for the framework aficionado: two notable exceptions are DyNet and CNTK). In MXNet, most tensor operations are batched, by which we mean they operate on an input tensor consisting of the data for multiple examples and produce another tensor consisting of the outputs for those examples. Batched operations are used because they often produce order-of-magnitude training speedups over non-batched versions of the same operations on common hardware (such as GPUs):

The problem, therefore, is to group multiple sequences of varying lengths into a single tensor to allow the sequences to be processed together by batched operations. One simple solution to this problem is to "pad" the inputs to the length of the longest sequence. An example of padding a sequence of vectors is shown below (padding in red):

This has two drawbacks:

First: padding to the maximum length means that layers (such as recurrent layers) need to evaluate every example as though its length is the longest sequence length, resulting in potentially significant wasted computation. This is particularly serious for training on sequences of very different lengths.

Second: adding padding changes the learning problem, as the net now needs to learn how to ignore the padding. For problems such as language translation, a special padding token is often used, further changing the learning problem.

MXNet (and TensorFlow) partially deal with both problems via bucketing: they group examples of similar length together, before padding them. Then very little computation is wasted per batch. It also minimizes the amount of padding the net must learn to ignore, although the padding values are still treated as part of the learning problem. Note that this is done irrespective of whether so-called “static” or “dynamic” graphs are used.

There are other approaches that allow variable-length sequences to be processed in batches, such as by collapsing the sequence and batch dimensions entirely and "packing" the sequences one after another. But these have their own drawbacks.

In the Wolfram Language neural net framework, we completely automate the bucketing process (both for training and for evaluation on large sets of inputs). In addition, we completely remove any notion of padding from the learning problem. To illustrate this, we will first show an example of training a net on variable-length inputs in the Wolfram Language neural net framework, and then explain how this is implemented in terms of MXNet operations.

Variable-length sequences in the Wolfram Language

Let’s consider a simple example of training a net that operates on variable-length sequences. We will train a net to take a simple arithmetic sum, represented by a string (e.g., 43+3), and predict the output value (e.g., 46). First, we must generate some training data:

We generated 10,000 examples, but let’s look at four at random:









Notice that the inputs in these examples can be of different lengths, ranging from length 3 (e.g., “0+0”) to length 5 (“25+25”).

Next, we need to define an encoder that splits the string into characters, and encodes the characters into one-hot vectors that we can feed to the net:





We’ve given a simple alphabet that we will use to translate each string into a vector of integers:





Now, we’ll define a net that takes a sequence of vectors and processes it with a stack of gated recurrent layers (GatedRecurrentLayer). Each recurrent layer takes as input a sequence of vectors and produces as output another sequence of vectors. Here’s one such layer:





After the recurrent layers, we use SequenceLastLayer (similar to SequenceLast in MXNet) to extract the last vector of the sequence, and use this as a feature representing the sequence. This is then fed into a LinearLayer (or FullyConnected in MXNet) to predict the numeric value of the sum:





The net is formatted so that we can see each layer and the type of tensor that it produces. This makes it very easy to see at a glance how the input tensors are transformed to produce the output tensors.

Let's evaluate the net on a random example using randomly initialized parameters:





Obviously, it produces a random-looking output, but we haven’t trained it yet. So, let's train for two minutes, and use 10% of the training set as a validation set:





Here’s the trained net evaluated on a set of inputs, where we’ve rounded the actual prediction to the nearest integer:





In this example, the user did not have to worry about doing any padding at all, even though the inputs were of different lengths. How is this magic achieved using MXNet operations? A rough summary of how it is done in the Wolfram Language:

Standard bucketing: group training data into similar sequence-length groups, padding the data to have the same length in each bucket. Each of these buckets has its own MXNet Symbol and MXNet Executor, which share memory with all the others.

Use arrays of integers to track the actual lengths of the variable length sequences as they flow through the net.

Construct per-bucket MXNet Symbols , whose outputs have no dependence on padded values. This is done using a variety of tricks, including using MXNet operations that enable runtime variable-length sequence manipulation (such as SequenceLast, SequenceReverse and SequenceMask). These ops depend on the input sequence lengths tracked in Step 2.

Let us look more closely at how bucketing is done and how padding-invariant Symbols are constructed.

Bucketing When it comes time to train or evaluate a net that operates on variable length inputs, Wolfram Language will create a permutation that partitions the inputs into buckets containing examples of similar length. It then creates MXNet Executors that are specialized for each of these lengths, transparently switching between them as needed to process each batch. Where possible, the compilation step between top-level framework and MXNet will be entirely bypassed, and existing executors will be reused through a process called “reshaping,” in which the input and output arrays are simply resized to be smaller or larger. Each bucket corresponds to a family of similar sequence lengths, and each bucket is associated to a single MXNet Executor that shares all parameters with executors for other buckets, as well as sharing memory buffers used for temporary arrays, etc. We use logarithmic rounding of bucket sizes to ensure that the number of executors does not grow too quickly as longer and longer sequences are encountered. A given input sequence length will be rounded up to the next largest bucket size before the corresponding executor is retrieved or created:

Because each bucket still covers a range of sequence lengths, we must still pad the examples up to the bucket length. Most frameworks stop here, and rely on the network to learn how to deal with the padding. Next, we’ll explain how this dependence on padding is completely removed in the Wolfram Language neural net framework.

Important bucketing detail: Unrolling recurrent nets For most layers, the underlying MXNet operation that can be used is the same for different sizes of input tensor. However, this is not always the case for recurrent layers. This section will look at how recurrent layers are handled for different sequence lengths. Recurrent layers like long short-term memory (LSTM) and gated recurrent unit (GRU) process the input sequentially, maintaining an internal "state" as they go along (if you’re new to recurrent nets, a great visual introduction can be found here). The recurrence that gives recurrent neural networks (RNNs) their name has an important consequence: when producing a computational graph to implement an RNN, the number of nodes required will depend on the length of the input sequence: This means that if we implement an RNN naively out of simpler operations, we can’t use a single computational graph to evaluate an RNN on a short sequence, such as “2+2”, and a longer sequence, such as “55+55”. Each length requires its own graph. Producing these graphs by choosing a given length is known as "unrolling." MXNet does have an RNN op that implements many useful types of recurrent layer as a single operation that operates on a length of sequence, which would seem to avoid the need to do unrolling. Unfortunately, the RNN op as it stands today has no CPU implementation, because it began life as a simple wrapper for the NVIDIA cuDNN RNN API. Additionally, there are variations of the common recurrent layers that employ other forms of regularization or different activation functions that are not currently supported by the cuDNN API. And perhaps most importantly, the Wolfram Language allows users to define their own recurrent layers by using "higher-order operators" like NetFoldOperator. These custom recurrent layers can't, in general, be supported by a built-in MXNet operation. So, in general, if we want a recurrent net to support multiple sequence lengths, the framework will need to automatically unroll the net into a graph that is specialized to operate on a given input length. To see this in a concrete example, consider a BasicRecurentLayer:

In the above example, the option "Input" -> {"Varying", 3} specifies that the first dimension of the input is varying, meaning it can be any size, and the second dimension is of size 3. Hence the input accepts any sequence of size-3 vectors, indicated in the display form as n x 3. In fact, we can have multiple inputs with varying dimensions. Here is a more complex net that transforms two input sequences using recurrent layers, and then adds their final states:

Let’s randomly initialize the weights of this network, and then apply it to input sequences of length 2 and 3 respectively:

Returning to the topic of unrolling, we can examine what the underlying MXNet computation graph looks like for the above chain for a particular sequence length. To visualize the unrolled graph, we will use an internal utility, and choose the unrolled sequence length to be 3:

Looking at this graph, the input tensor (labeled as 0) is split via node 1 into three sub-tensors (one per element in the length-3 sequence), which are fed into three successive recurrent units that involve the same weight matrices (labeled as 2, 3 and 6). The final sequence is then formed by concatenating the output tensors together via node 18. Node 21 is an MXNet SequenceLast op, which takes the last element of each sequence based on sequence lengths passed to it at runtime via node 20. This is one example of how sequence-length invariant symbols are constructed. Here’s an animation of how the unrolled graph changes as the sequence length increases: