O'Reilly

Open Menu

On our radar

AI
Business
Data
Design
Economy
Operations
Security
Software Architecture
Software Engineering
Web Programming
See all
search

On our radar

AI
Business
Data
Design
Economy
Operations
Security
Software Architecture
Software Engineering
Web Programming
See all
Data

Applying data and machine learning to scale education

Daphne Kolle explains how Coursera is using large-scale data processing and machine learning in online education.

Video by Daphne Koller

This is a keynote highlight from Strata + Hadoop World in San Jose 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.

You can also see other highlights from the event.

Article image: Geodesic dome. (source: Maksim on Wikimedia Commons).