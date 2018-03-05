Fractal art (source: Pixabay

In this O’Reilly Podcast, Rachel Roumeliotis, vice president of content strategy at O’Reilly Media, speaks with Atif Kureishy, global VP of emerging practices and artificial intelligence and deep learning at Teradata, a data and analytics company. They discuss how enterprises are currently investing in artificial intelligence (AI), which industries are seeing the most impact, barriers to AI implementation, and future trends.

Discussion points:

How an organization’s implementation of AI can build upon its data analysis efforts: “If you have a very robust data foundation that combines high-value, typically structured data with high- velocity unstructured data, then you’re able to achieve a lot more success,” Kureishy says.

Organizations that understand the key outcomes they are trying to achieve with AI are the ones that are “most successful in ensuring that their investments in AI, machine learning, and deep learning really come to fruition,” he says.

Financial services, retail, telecoms, manufacturing, and automotive are among the industries currently seeing a strong impact from AI.

Interpretability is a critical capability for AI models in highly regulated industries, such as financial services and health care, according to Kureishy.

Teradata’s experience in implementing AI solutions for Danske Bank, in which deep learning and machine learning models were successfully deployed to detect fraud.

This post is a collaboration between O’Reilly and Teradata. See our statement of editorial independence.