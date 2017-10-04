This is a keynote from the O'Reilly Velocity Conference in New York 2017. See other highlights from the event.
This keynote was sponsored by Akamai Technologies.
Article image: Pipeline (source: Pixabay).
Craig Adams explores the traditional DevOps pipeline, addresses how to think about CDN automation, and explains how Akamai is baking automation into its CDN.
This is a keynote from the O'Reilly Velocity Conference in New York 2017. See other highlights from the event.
This keynote was sponsored by Akamai Technologies.