Because we so often create a responsive site by adding things like more media queries for various screen sizes, it’s easy to forget that we may also be adding a ton of extra overhead for our users. This is especially true when a design starts with a desktop version and is then edited to scale down for smaller screens: what happens to those assets that have been optimized for the desktop view? Too often these are left as is; images are always served at the same size (just scaled down visually, through CSS), or fonts continue to be delivered and implemented as they are on desktop. We need to be deliberate with how we load content and ensure we are delivering only the bytes that our user absolutely needs.

Images

Images should be served at the size at which they are displayed on the page to eliminate any unnecessary overhead for your users. In Figure 1-1, we can see a screenshot of Google’s home page with Chrome DevTools open. The size at which the Google logo is displayed is smaller than the actual height and width of the logo file.

This means that users are downloading unnecessary bytes, since their browsers downloaded an image that’s unnecessarily large for how it’s displayed. As you inspect an image in Chrome DevTools, you’ll be able to see the height and width of the image as it is displayed on the page as well as the image’s “natural” size, which can often be different than the display size (Figure 1-2).

In Figure 1-2, we can see that Google may be sending a retina-sized version of the image to users. Since retina displays cram twice as many pixels into their screens, a designer or developer can send an image twice as large as necessary and scale it down for display in the browser. This technique makes images look crisp on retina displays. Unfortunately, it also means users who aren’t using retina displays will download unnecessary image file bytes.

Figure 1-1. In this example, we can see that the size at which the Google logo is displayed is smaller than the actual size of the logo file.

Inspect the images on your site and see if there are opportunities for serving appropriately sized files. You have a few different ways to tell the browser which image to serve: RESS solutions, CSS media queries, and the new picture specification.

RESS, which stands for responsive web design with server-side components, is one option for creating and serving correctly sized images. You can improve performance by choosing which assets to serve to your user on the server side, rather than optimizing them on the client side. Your server can make smart decisions by looking at a user agent string, from which it can guess things like your user’s screen size, device capabilities like touch, and more. Tools like Adaptive Images (http://adaptive-images.com/) detect your user’s screen size and will automatically create, cache, and deliver correctly sized images based on your defined breakpoints (see Figure 1-3). In his book High Performance Responsive Design (O’Reilly), Tom Barker outlines a number of RESS techniques and how to implement them.

Figure 1-3. In this example from the Adaptive Images site (http://adaptive-images.com/), you can see different pixel widths and heights were generated from a single image with the Adaptive Images tool, as well as the different file sizes of the resulting images.

However, there are a number of downsides to RESS solutions. RESS won’t respond to client-size changes (e.g., if a user rotates the device from portrait to landscape). Let’s say you’re using RESS to send a perfectly resized image to your user’s browser. If that user rotates her device and your responsive layout changes, your server won’t know to send a new image to fit the new layout. This is why techniques like media queries and the new picture specification tend to be better solutions for responsive images.

There has been a lot of research done to determine which methods are best for displaying a correctly sized image using CSS in a responsive design, thanks in particular to Tim Kadlec (http://bit.ly/1jqN9gF) and Cloud Four (http://bit.ly/1tu0f7X). However, browsers can do unexpected things as they determine which image(s) to download for your page with CSS, which is why it’s important to test your site’s performance and ensure that you are asking your users’ browsers to download only the necessary resources.

For example, simply setting display: none to an element will not prevent a browser from downloading the image:

<div id="hide"> <img src="image.jpg" alt="Image" /> </div> /* Seriously, don't do this. Browsers will still download the image. */ @media (max-width: 600px) { #hide { display: none; } }

The same goes for applying display: none to an element with a background-image ; the image will still be downloaded:

<div id="hide"></div> /* Again, don't do this. Browsers will still download the image. */ #hide { background: url(image.jpg); } @media (max-width: 600px) { #hide { display: none; } }

Instead, if you want to hide an image from displaying with CSS in a responsive design, you can try hiding the parent element of the element with a background-image :

<div id="parent"> <div></div> </div> /* Hide the parent element; Browsers will not download the image. */ #parent div { background: url(image.jpg); } @media (max-width: 600px) { #parent { display: none; } }

Alternatively, you could apply different media queries to tell the browser which background-image is appropriate to download at which screen size. A browser will download an image when it matches a media query:

<div id="match"></div> @media (min-width: 601px) { #match { background: url(big.jpg); } } @media (max-width: 600px) { #match { background: url(small.jpg); } }

Note that if media queries overlap, older browsers will download both images.

But what about serving up retina images with CSS? We can ensure that only the retina version is downloaded for most browsers by using a media query to serve the retina version:

<div id="match"></div> #match { background: url(regular.png); } @media (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 1.5), (min--moz-device-pixel-ratio: 1.5), (-o-min-device-pixel-ratio: 3/2), (min-device-pixel-ratio: 1.5) { #match { background: url(retina.png); } }

Devices running Android 2.x that have a device pixel ratio equal to or above 1.5 will unfortunately download both versions of the image (regular.png as well as retina.png), but as Kadlec notes in his article (http://bit.ly/1jqN9gF), it’s unlikely that you will encounter a retina device running Android 2.x.

Your best bet for displaying a correctly sized picture in modern browsers is to take advantage of the picture element in HTML. picture is currently supported in Chrome 38, Firefox 33, and Opera 25, and is a part of the new picture specification (http://bit.ly/1tu0v6R). This new specification allows you to tell the browser which image file to download and when, and it includes a fallback for browsers that don’t support the picture element.

Here’s a simple example of the picture element that uses a media query to determine which image file to download. The first source to match, top to bottom, is the resource that gets picked for the browser to download:

<picture> <source media="(min-width: 800px)" srcset="big.png"> <source media="(min-width: 400px)" srcset="small.png"> <img src="small.png" alt="Description"> </picture>

Check out how amazing this is. Not only are we able to match media attributes to tell the browser which image file to download, but we also have a low-resolution image that will be downloaded by browsers that don’t support the picture element. Picturefill (http://scottjehl.github.io/picturefill/) is a polyfill that enables support for the picture element in browsers that don’t currently support it, so you can start using picture today! A good rule of thumb here is that all the images defined in the same picture element should be able to be described with the same alt attribute.

You can use the picture element to serve retina images when applicable, too!

<picture> <source media="(min-width: 800px)" srcset="big.png 1x, big-hd.png 2x"> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="medium.png 1x, medium-hd.png 2x"> <img src="small.png" srcset="small-hd.png 2x" alt="Description"> </picture>

In this example, srcset tells the browser which image to choose at different pixel densities. Again, we’re saving overhead for our users by being precise and telling the browser exactly which single image file is the right one to retrieve and display.

One additional superpower of the picture element is the type attribute:

<picture> <source type="image/svg+xml" srcset="pic.svg"> <img src="pic.png" alt="Description"> </picture>

We can tell our user’s browser to ignore an image source unless it recognizes the contents of the type attribute. In this example, browsers that recognize SVG will download the SVG file, and the rest will download the fallback PNG. Again, we’re able to tell the browser exactly which single image file is the right one to download and display, saving our user from unnecessary page weight overhead.

But what about fluid designs? Or what if you just have a handful of different image sizes, and want your user’s browser to choose the most appropriate resource without listing specific viewport sizes or screen resolutions? The picture specification can help with these, too, using the sizes attribute. sizes follows this syntax:

sizes="[media query] [length], [media query] [length], etc... [default length]"

Each media query in the sizes attribute will relate to a length that the image will be displayed on the page, relative to the viewport size. So if you have a length of 33.3vw , the browser understands that the image will be displayed at 33% of the viewport width. If you have a length of 100vw , the browser understands that the image will be displayed at 100% of the viewport width. This math helps the browser choose which image will be most appropriate to retrieve and show to your user.

sizes is smart because it will look through each media query to see which applies before figuring out the correct image to download. In this example, we can tell the browser that at larger screens, the image will be shown at 33% of the viewport, but the default width of the image is 100% of the viewport:

sizes="(min-width: 1000px) 33.3vw, 100vw"

The browser looks in the srcset list of images to see their dimensions. We can tell the browser the width of each image in our list with the syntax image.jpg 360w , where image.jpg is the path to the image file and 360w indicates that this image is 360 px wide:

<img srcset="small.jpg 400w, medium.jpg 800w, big.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 1000px) 33.3vw, 100vw" src="small.jpg" alt="Description">

With this list of images in srcset and list of display widths in sizes , browsers can pick the best image to fetch and display to your user based on media query and viewport size. This comes in handy when you use a content management system, too; allow your CMS to generate the sources and markup for your image. This way, a CMS user has to upload only one version and not worry about how it will be displayed at different screen sizes. Note that, as demonstrated in this example, you can use the new picture specification without using the picture element!

You can use all of the pieces of this new specification in concert to give your user’s browser a ton of power in choosing which image should be downloaded and displayed. You’ll be able to choose to serve differently cropped images at different screen sizes, as well as retina-optimized images for high-pixel-density devices, and you can give the browser the power to choose the right image for the job based on media query. All of this is excellent for performance.