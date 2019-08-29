In this episode of the Data Show, I speak with Kesha Williams, technical instructor at A Cloud Guru, a training company focused on cloud computing. As a full stack web developer, Williams became intrigued by machine learning and started teaching herself the ML tools on Amazon Web Services. Fast forward to today, Williams has built some well-regarded Alexa skills, mastered ML services on AWS, and has now firmly added machine learning to her developer toolkit.
We had a great conversation spanning many topics, including:
-
How she got started and made the transition into a full-fledged machine learning practitioner.
-
We discussed the evolution of ML tools and learning resources, and how accessible they’ve become for developers.
-
How to build and monetize Alexa skills. Along the way, we took a deep dive and discussed some of the more interesting Alexa skills she has built, as well as one that she really admires.
