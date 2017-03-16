O'Reilly

Open Menu

On our radar

AI
Business
Data
Design
Economy
Operations
Security
Software Architecture
Software Engineering
Web Programming
See all
search

On our radar

AI
Business
Data
Design
Economy
Operations
Security
Software Architecture
Software Engineering
Web Programming
See all
Data

Becoming smarter about credible news

Cloudera CEO Tom Riley and Thomson Reuters VP of R&D Khalid Al-Kofahi discuss big data's role in chasing down leads, verifying sources, and determining what's newsworthy.

Video by Tom ReillyKhalid Al-Kofahi

This is a keynote highlight from Strata + Hadoop World in San Jose 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.

You can also see other highlights from the event.

Article image: Newspaper oragami. (source: Pexels).