In this week’s Design Podcast, I sit down with Ben Yoskovitz, investor, entrepreneur, and former VP of product at VarageSale and at GoInstant. We talk about using metrics in product development and why anyone building anything new needs to have both hubris and intellectual honesty. Yoskovitz is co-author of Lean Analytics, and is teaching a two-day course on product strategy as part of the upcoming O'Reilly Design Conference.

Here are some highlights from our conversation:

Lean Analytics and Lean Startup

I think many people will have had this experience where they have an idea, they think it's a great idea. They go out and build something, and they invest heavily in that, from a people perspective, from an hours, from a dollars perspective. They launch it, and nobody cares, or not enough people care, let's say. You realize, wait a second, I've made all these mistakes through that, going through this exercise, going through the motions of building something. Now what do I do? Lean Startup is designed to solve for that, to get you to understand the risks in advance and ‘de-risk’ those things—applying some scientific methodology, or the scientific method, to building products. Lean Analytics is a way of measuring your progress through that process. You need the combination of a little bit of the theory and, well, how do I go about building things? How do I understand what a problem is or how to validate it? How do I do customer interviews? This sort of tactical stuff. Then, Lean Analytics is really about: how do I measure my progress through this so that I know I'm doing it successfully? Not for the sake of just doing Lean Start Up, but so that I can ultimately build something that my users or customers want. Build, measure, learn is at the core of Lean Start Up. When you see it, visually, it's a little cycle. Build, measure, learn—it goes around and around. It's an iterative cycle. We'll say, in Lean Start Up parlance, that you're trying iterate through build, measure, learn as quickly as you possibly can, as frequency as you can to get to the ultimate success.

We’re all liars