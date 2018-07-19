This is a keynote highlight from OSCON in Portland 2018. Watch the full version of this keynote on O'Reilly's online learning platform.
You can also see other highlights from the event.
Article image: Keys (source: Pixabay).
Mahdi Yusuf discusses new ways to unlock potential from the data you generate with smart health devices.
This is a keynote highlight from OSCON in Portland 2018. Watch the full version of this keynote on O'Reilly's online learning platform.
You can also see other highlights from the event.