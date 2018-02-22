In this episode of the O’Reilly Programming Podcast, I talk about Jenkins 2 and Git with Brent Laster, who presents a number of live online training courses on these topics (including Building a deployment pipeline with Jenkins 2, and Next level Git). Laster will also present the workshop Power Git at the O’Reilly Open Source Convention, July 16-19, 2018, in Portland, Oregon, and he is the author of the forthcoming O’Reilly book Jenkins 2: Up and Running.
Discussion points:
- The benefits of the pipeline-as-code model, introduced in Jenkins 2. Laster calls it “more of a DevOps take on things. It adds a lot more flexibility around creating your pipelines, and allows you to treat them like source code.”
- The differences between continuous integration, continuous delivery, and continuous deployment, the topic of a 2017 report by Laster
- The Groovy-based Jenkins DSL, and Blue Ocean, Jenkins’ visual interface
- Jenkins’ GitHub organization project type, which “really makes it easy to scale up the automatic creation of jobs,” says Laster. “You can point Jenkins at a GitHub organization, and it can go out and look at each project, and then within each project, scan for Jenkinsfile.”
Other links:
- The online training course Migrating Jenkins Environments to Jenkins 2, presented by Laster
- Laster’s book Professional Git