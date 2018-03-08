In this episode of the O’Reilly Programming Podcast, I talk about Kubernetes, containers, and more with Bridget Kromhout, a principal cloud developer advocate at Microsoft, and a frequent speaker at tech conferences. She will be leading the workshop Kubernetes 101 at the O’Reilly Velocity Conference in San Jose, June 11-14, 2018, and at the O’Reilly Open Source Convention (OSCON), July 16-19, 2018.
Discussion points:
- The role that Docker played in popularizing containers. “Docker democratized containers and made them more available so that it increased adoption significantly,” Kromhout says. “You didn’t need to be a kernel expert; you could use containers as a developer without needing to focus on kernel features.”
- The main parts of a Kubernetes architecture, including the master and nodes, and a look at a Kubernetes cluster
- Some open source projects that are making Kubernetes easier to use, including kubicorn, which makes it possible to manage clusters across clouds.
- Kromhout’s work as the lead organizer for devopsdays, a worldwide series of technical conferences covering software development, IT infrastructure operations, and the intersection between them. “It’s really a powerful mechanism to let people in an area start sharing across organizations, and figuring out where they can learn from each other,” she says.
Other links:
- Kromhout is co-host of the Arrested DevOps podcast.
- Video of Kromhout’s presentation Containers will not fix your broken culture and other hard truths at the 2016 O’Reilly Velocity Conference
- Microsoft’s Azure Container Service (AKS)
- Kubernetes-related projects at heptio, Brigade, Istio, and Honeycomb
- Video of Kromhout’s keynote Computers are easy; people are hard at the 2017 O’Reilly Software Architecture Conference