In this episode of the O’Reilly Programming Podcast, I talk about Kubernetes, containers, and more with Bridget Kromhout, a principal cloud developer advocate at Microsoft, and a frequent speaker at tech conferences. She will be leading the workshop Kubernetes 101 at the O’Reilly Velocity Conference in San Jose, June 11-14, 2018, and at the O’Reilly Open Source Convention (OSCON), July 16-19, 2018.

The role that Docker played in popularizing containers. “Docker democratized containers and made them more available so that it increased adoption significantly,” Kromhout says. “You didn’t need to be a kernel expert; you could use containers as a developer without needing to focus on kernel features.”

The main parts of a Kubernetes architecture, including the master and nodes, and a look at a Kubernetes cluster

Some open source projects that are making Kubernetes easier to use, including kubicorn, which makes it possible to manage clusters across clouds.

Kromhout’s work as the lead organizer for devopsdays, a worldwide series of technical conferences covering software development, IT infrastructure operations, and the intersection between them. “It’s really a powerful mechanism to let people in an area start sharing across organizations, and figuring out where they can learn from each other,” she says.

