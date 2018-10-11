Supasorn Suwajanakorn is a computer vision researcher who recently developed a technique that can synthesize a speech video of President Obama by learning from existing video footage. His earlier work includes a novel method to reconstruct a 3D face model of anyone just from their photos, which was awarded the Madrona Prize and the Innovation of the Year in 2016, as well as a software that predicts an age-progressed photo of a missing child. Previously, he was a research resident at Google Brain. Supasorn holds a PhD in computer science from th...
