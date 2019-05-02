Shingai Manjengwa is the chief executive officer at Fireside Analytics Inc., a Canadian ed-tech startup that offers customized cloud-hosted data science training and consulting services to corporations, governments, and educational institutions. Fireside Analytics’s data science courses have over 300,000 registered learners on platforms like IBM’s CognitiveClass.ai and Coursera. An IBM Influencer, author, and NYU Stern alumni, Shingai is also the founder of Fireside Analytics Academy, a registered private high school that teaches high schoo...
more