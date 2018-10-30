Trisha Gee is a developer advocate at JetBrains, where she gets to share all the interesting things she’s constantly discovering. Trisha has developed Java applications for a range of industries, including finance, manufacturing, software, and nonprofit, for companies of all sizes. She has expertise in Java high-performance systems, is passionate about enabling developer productivity, and dabbles with open source development. Trisha is a leader of the Sevilla Java user group and a Java Champion. She believes healthy communities and sharing id...
