Blair Reeves is a Principal Product Manager at SAS Software, and has previously held senior product and leadership roles at Demandware (now a Salesforce company) and IBM. He speaks, writes, and consults on product management in enterprise software, remote workforces, and other topics. Blair is an avid hiker, writes and codes creatively, and believes inspired products are built first in the gym. He has an annoying Twitter habit at @BlairReeves.