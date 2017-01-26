Subscribe to the O'Reilly Bots Podcast to learn about advances in conversational user interfaces, artificial intelligence, and messaging that are revolutionizing the way we interact with software. Find us on Stitcher, iTunes, SoundCloud and RSS.

In this episode of the O’Reilly Bots Podcast, Pete Skomoroch and I speak with Chris Messina, bot evangelist, creator of the hashtag, and, until recently, developer experience lead at Uber. We talk about the origins of MessinaBot, ruminate on the need for bots that truly exploit their medium rather than imitating older apps, and take a look at what’s ahead for bots in 2017.

Discussion points: