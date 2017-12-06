Melanie Johnston-Hollitt is an internationally prominent radio astronomer working in the space between astrophysics, computer science and big data. She is Director of Astronomy & Astrophysics at Victoria University of Wellington and CEO of Peripety Scientific Ltd., an astrophysics and data analytics research company based in Wellington, New Zealand. In addition she is currently Chair of the Board of the 60 million dollar Murchison Widefield Array (MWA) radio telescope and a founding member of the Board of Directors of the Square Kilometre Array...
more