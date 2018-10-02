Anil Dash is an entrepreneur and activist known as one of the most prominent advocates for a more inclusive and ethical technology industry. He is CEO of Fog Creek Software, the creators of Glitch, the friendly community that helps everyone make the app of their dreams. Dash was an advisor to the Obama White House’s Office of Digital Strategy and was formerly a monthly columnist for Wired. Today, he serves as a board member for Stack Overflow, the Data & Society Research Institute, and the Lower East Side Girls Club and serves as an advisor ...
