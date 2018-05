Paul McAleer is a designer working to improve people's lives. Paul has over 30 years of experience in technology and design, with 20 years of knowledge of the web and digital touchpoints. Over those 20 years, Paul's initial focus in developing high-quality websites zoomed in on creating thoughtful interfaces and, later still, defining holistic strategies and experiences for people, non-profits, and companies you've almost certainly heard of – like Orbitz, Gogo, Expedia, UnitedHealthcare, and Stanford Hospital & Clinics. Paul has also led UX...