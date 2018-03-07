This is a keynote highlight from the Strata Data Conference in San Jose 2018. Watch the full version of this keynote on O'Reilly's online learning platform.
You can also see other highlights from the event.
Article image: Beacon (source: Pixabay).
Nancy Lublin and Bob Filbin explore findings from crisis data.
This is a keynote highlight from the Strata Data Conference in San Jose 2018. Watch the full version of this keynote on O'Reilly's online learning platform.
You can also see other highlights from the event.