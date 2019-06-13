Rebecca Wirfs-Brock is the president of Wirfs-Brock Associates and an object design pioneer who invented the set of design practices known as responsibility-driven design (RDD)—and by accident started the x-driven design meme. Along the way, she authored two popular object-design books that are still in print and was the design columnist for IEEE Software. You can find her design columns, papers, and writing on her website. In her work, Rebecca helps teams hone their design and architecture skills, manage and reduce technical debt, refactor t...
