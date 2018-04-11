When I work with organizations on their team structures, I don’t use a Venn diagram to illustrate the relationship between a data engineer and a data scientist. I draw the diagram as shown in Figure 2.

You’ll notice that there is another overlap between a data scientist and a data engineer—that of big data. Understanding each positions’ skills better, you can now understand the overlap. Data engineers use their programming and systems creation skills to create big data pipelines. Data scientists use their more limited programming skills and apply their advanced math skills to create advanced data products using those existing data pipelines . This difference between creating and using lies at the core of a team's failure or underperforming with big data. A team that expects their data scientists to create the data pipelines will be woefully disappointed.

Both a data scientist and a data engineer overlap on programming. However, a data engineer’s programming skills are well beyond a data scientist’s programming skills. Having a data scientist create a data pipeline is at the far edge of their skills, but is the bread and butter of a data engineer. In this way, the two roles are complementary, with data engineers supporting the work of data scientists.

For example, they overlap on analysis. However, a data scientist’s analytics skills will be far more advanced than a data engineer’s analytics skills. A data engineer can do some basic to intermediate level analytics, but will be hard pressed to do the advanced analytics that a data scientist does.

There is an overlap between a data scientist and a data engineer. However, the overlap happens at the ragged edges of each one’s abilities.

In my experience, a data engineer is only tangentially involved in the operations of the cluster (in contrast to what’s said about data engineers here ). Though some data science technologies really require a DevOps or DataOps set up, the majority of technologies don't. Just like with most programers, I wouldn't allow them direct access to the production system. That's primarily the job for system administrators or DevOps.

Using these engineering skills, they create data pipelines. Creating a data pipeline may sound easy or trivial, but at big data scale, this means bringing together 10-30 different big data technologies. More importantly, a data engineer is the one who understands and chooses the right tools for the job . A data engineer is the one who understands the various technologies and frameworks in-depth, and how to combine them to create solutions to enable a company’s business processes with data pipelines.

My one sentence definition of a data engineer is: a data engineer is someone who has specialized their skills in creating software solutions around big data.

At their core, data engineers have a programming background. This background is generally in Java, Scala, or Python. They have an emphasis or specialization in distributed systems and big data. A data engineer has advanced programming and system creation skills.

A common data scientist trait is that they’ve picked up programming out of necessity to accomplish what they couldn’t do otherwise. When I talk to data scientists, this is a common thing they tell me. In order to accomplish a more complicated analysis or because of an otherwise insurmountable problem, they learned how to program. Their programming and system creation skills aren’t the levels that you’d see from a programmer or data engineer— nor should they be .

My one sentence definition of a data scientist is: a data scientist is someone who has augmented their math and statistics background with programming to analyze data and create applied mathematical models.

Just like their software engineering counterparts, data scientists will have to interact with the business side. This includes understanding the domain enough to make insights. Data scientists are often tasked with analyzing data to help the business, and this requires a level of business acumen. Finally, their results need to be given to the business in an understandable fashion. This requires the ability verbally and visually communicate complex results and observations in a way that the business can understand and act on them.

At their core, data scientists have a math and statistics background (sometimes physics). Out of this math background, they’re creating advanced analytics. On the extreme end of this applied math, they’re creating machine learning models and artificial intelligence.

A far less common case is when a data engineer starts doing data science. There is an upward push as data engineers start to improve their math and statistics skills. This upward push is becoming more common as data science becomes more standardized. It’s leading to a brand new type of engineer.

I talk more about how data engineering and data science teams should interact with each other in my book Data Engineering Teams .

A common starting point is 2-3 data engineers for every data scientist. For some organizations with more complex data engineering requirements, this can be 4-5 data engineers per data scientist. This includes organizations where data engineering and data science are in different reporting structures. You need more data engineers because more time and effort is needed to create data pipelines than to create the ML/AI portion.

Having more data scientists than data engineers is generally an issue. It typically means that an organization is having their data scientists do data engineering. As I’ve shown, this leads to all sorts of problems.

A common issue is to figure out the ratio of data engineers to data scientists. The general things to consider when choosing a ratio is how complex the data pipeline is, how mature the data pipeline is, and the level of experience on the data engineering team.

A more worrisome manifestation of having a data scientist do a data engineer’s work is that the data scientist will get frustrated and quit. I’ve talked to many data scientists at various organizations who were doing data engineer work. The conversation is always the same—the data scientist complains that they came to the company to data science work, not data engineering work. They’ll do data engineering work in a pinch to get something done, but having a data scientist do data engineer work will drive them crazy. They will quit and you will have 3-6 months to get your data engineering act together. I talk more about these issues in another post .

At another organization, their data scientists didn’t have any data engineering resources. The data scientists would work on the problems until they got stuck on a data engineering problem they couldn’t solve. They’d report back to the business that they couldn’t finish things and there it sat, half-finished. This led to the data scientists wasting their time up to that point, and left, by their estimate, millions of dollars on the table because things couldn’t be finished.

A recent example of this was a data scientist using Apache Spark to process a data set in the 10s of GB. Yes, Spark can process that amount of data. However, a small data program would have been much, much faster and better. Their Spark job was taking 10-15 minutes to execute, but the small data RDBMS took 0.01 seconds to accomplish the same thing. In this case, the data scientist solved the problem after a fashion, but didn’t understand what the right tool for the job was. Times that 15 minutes spent running that job by 16 times in a day (that’s on the low end for analysis), and your data scientist is spending four hours a day waiting because they’re using the wrong tool for the job.

There is also the issue of data scientists being relative amateurs in this data pipeline creation. A data scientist will make mistakes and wrong choices that a data engineer would (should) not. A data scientist often doesn’t know or understand the right tool for a job. Everything will get collapsed to using a single tool (usually the wrong one) for every task. The reality is that many different tools are needed for different jobs. A qualified data engineer will know these, and data scientists will often not know them.

I’ve seen companies task their data scientists with things you’d have a data engineer do. The data scientists were running at 20-30% efficiency. The data scientist doesn’t know things that a data engineer knows off the top of their head. Creating a data pipeline isn’t an easy task—it takes advanced programming skills, big data framework understanding, and systems creation. These aren’t skills that an average data scientist has. A data scientist can acquire these skills; however, the return on investment (ROI) on this time spent will rarely pay off. Don’t misunderstand me: a data scientist does need programming and big data skills, just not at the levels that a data engineer needs them.

From the managerial point of view, the data science team will appear stuck. You’ll look around or hear about other teams and compare their progress to your team’s progress. It will appear as if the data science team isn’t performing or greatly under performing. This is an unfair evaluation based on misunderstanding the core competency of a data scientist.

It’s unfortunately common for organizations to misunderstand the core skills and roles of each position. Some organizations believe that a data scientist can create data pipelines. A data scientist can create a data pipeline after a fashion. The issues with a data scientist creating a data pipeline are several fold. Remember that a data scientist has only learned programming and big data out of necessity. They’re smart people and can figure things out—eventually. Creating a data pipeline isn’t remotely their core competency.

The need for machine learning engineers

Let’s face it—data scientists come from academic backgrounds. They usually have a Ph.D. or master's degree. The issue is that they’d rather write a paper on a problem than get something into production. Other times, their programming abilities only extend to creating something in R. Putting something written in R into production is an issue unto itself. They don’t think in terms of creating systems, like an engineer.

The general issue with data scientists is that they’re not engineers who put things into production, create data pipelines, and expose those AI/ML results.

To deal with the disparity between an academic mindset and the need to put something in production, we’re seeing a new type of engineer. Right now, this engineer is mostly seen in the U.S. Their title is machine learning engineer.

Figure 3. Diagram showing where a machine learning engineer fits with a data scientist and data engineer. Illustration by Jesse Anderson and the Big Data Institute.

Machine learning engineers primarily come from data engineering backgrounds. They’re cross-trained enough to become proficient at both data engineering and data science. A less common route is for a data scientist to cross-train on the data engineering side.

My one sentence definition of a machine learning engineer is: a machine learning engineer is someone who sits at the crossroads of data science and data engineering, and has proficiency in both data engineering and data science.

As you looked at Figure 2, you probably wondered what happens to the gap between data science and data engineering. This exactly where the machine learning engineer fits in, as shown in Figure 3. They’re the conduit between the data pipeline a data engineer creates and what the data scientist creates. A machine learning engineer is responsible for taking what a data scientist finds or creates and making it production worthy (it’s worth noting that most of what a data scientist creates isn’t production worthy and is mostly hacked together enough to work).

The machine learning engineer’s job primarily is to create the last mile of the data science pipeline. This might entail several parts. It might be rewriting a data scientist’s code from R/Python to Java/Scala. It might be optimizing the ML/AI code from a software engineering point of view that the data scientist wrote so it runs well (or runs at all). The machine learning engineer has the engineering background to enforce the necessary engineering discipline on a field (data science) that isn’t known for its adherence to good engineering principles.

A model running in production requires care and feeding that software doesn’t. A machine learning model can go stale and start giving out incorrect or distorted results. This could be from the nature of the data changing, new data, or a malicious attack. Either way, the machine learning engineer is on the lookout for changes in their model that would require retraining or tweaking.

Machine learning engineers and data engineers The transition of data engineer to machine learning engineer is a slow-moving process. To be honest, we’re going to see similar revisions to what a machine learning engineer is to what we’ve seen with the definition of data scientists. To explain what I mean by slow moving, I will share the experience of those who I’ve seen make the transition from data engineer to machine learning engineer. They’ve spent years doing development work as a software engineer and then data engineer. They’ve always had an interest in statistics or math. Other times, they just got bored with the constraints of being a data engineer. Either way, this transition took years. I’m not seeing people become machine learning engineers after taking a beginning stats class or after taking a beginning machine learning course. As I much as I razz the data scientists for being academics, data engineers aren’t the right people, either. An engineer loves trues and falses, the black and white, and the ones and zeros of the the world. They don’t like uncertainty. With machine learning, there is a level of uncertainty of the model’s guess (engineers don’t like guessing, either). Unlike most engineers, a machine learning engineer can straddle the certainty of data engineering and the uncertainty of data science.