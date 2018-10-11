Jason Knight is senior technology officer at Intel, where he advances what is possible with machine learning using Intel Nervana. Jason holds a PhD in computational biology. His research included developing hierarchical Bayesian statistical models for classification of cancer tumor expression data and high-performance Markov chain Monte Carlo techniques to discover gene regulatory networks in this data using Bayesian networks. He then applied these techniques on the world’s largest database of human genomes at Human Longevity Inc.
