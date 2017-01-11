How do we define an open community and what would we want from one? The inaugural BioHack the Planet conference took place this September in Oakland, California. Hosted in Omni Commons, the volunteer collective home to the DIYbio hub Counter Culture Labs, the conference embodied the spirit of the community it sought to bring together. BioHack the Planet (BioHTP) was developed to be "run by BioHackers, designed for BioHackers, with talks solicited from BioHackers." Its two organizers, Karen Ingram and Josiah Zayner, are both veterans of the do-it-yourself (DIY) biology, or biohacking community, in their own right. Ingram is a coauthor of the BioBuilder curriculum for teaching synthetic biology. Zayner's DIY supply store, ODIN, has outfitted many budding scientists with everything from pipette tips and bulk cell media to at-home CRISPR kits. So what happens when biohackers organize themselves to discuss their work? Part symposium, part workshop, and part exhibition, BioHTP explored the projects the biohacking community is tackling, how the community is organized, and where it's going.

While BioHTP isn't the first time the biohacking community has been brought together, it may be the first time it's done so by its own at this scale. Soon after the launch of DIYbio.org in 2008, the FBI co-sponsored the "Building Bridges Around Building Genomes" conference in collaboration with the American Association For The Advancement Of Science (AAAS), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of State to encourage communication between policymakers and academics as well as synthetic biologists working in industry and in community labs. Later, in 2012, the FBI flew in biohackers from around the world to a DIYbio conference to develop their relations with the community. Since then, DIY biologists have organized largely on a continental basis, as in the formation of a European network of do-it-yourself biology, on the web, as in the Hackteria platform, or complementary to larger hobbyist conferences, such in the Nation of Makers Initiative or South by Southwest.

It was after South by Southwest, the annual music, film, and interactive media festival in Austin, Texas, where, in 2014, Ingram and Zayner took part in an impromptu DIY biology panel that they began to envision what a biohacking conference would look like.

"At the moment there is a big hole when it comes to connecting these people [biohackers] who live all across the world," says Zayner. "Most of us are loosely connected on Facebook and Twitter but still many people don't know each other or what everyone is working on." Without these linkages, the community suffers. As Zayner went on to say, "In science, it is extremely important to give and receive feedback on our research, be inspired by each other's work, and collaborate."

Collaborations at Scale A recurring theme throughout the conference was a call to collaborate. Ranging from the pharmacological, with discussions on the Open Insulin and Open Estrogen projects led by Anthony Di Franco and Mary Tsang, respectively, to the ecological, with presentation of citizen science efforts like the Oxalis Genome Project by Sebastian Cocioba and Citizen Salmon project by Michal Galdzicki, the DIYbio community has a healthy sense of teamwork. Part of the motivation behind the DIYbio community push toward collaborative projects is to use them as teaching tools. Take, for example, the Oxalis Genome Project, an ambitious effort to develop the common shamrock-looking plant into a model organism. As Cocioba says, "We want to give anyone and everyone a chance at contributing to the body of knowledge about this plant as an introduction to DNA sequencing, bioinformatics, ecology, etc." By creating public and open repositories for the genomic markers and protocols, Cocibioa hopes to encourage broad participation in the project. Other projects were more explicitly directed at developing biological tools for scientists. Kate Adamala presented work on building a synthetic cell from scratch to determine the requirements for life in a manner similar to breadboards in the study of electronics, while Keoni Gandall's efforts to develop a modular genome from the bacterium Mesoplasma florum. Both showcased efforts to develop platforms for prototyping biology. In Gandall's case, he wants to make his work on the bacterium "open, so anyone can use it." A number of presenters used the conference as an opportunity to crowdsource suggestions to overcome hurdles. If two heads are better than one, then perhaps a crowd is better than two? This was certainly the case for Citizen Salmon, a DNA barcoding effort to trace store-bought salmon to the lakes and streams it comes from. "We have a particularly big challenge," says project lead Galdzicki. "Most of the organisms people work with today already have genomes sequenced. There is no [public] genome available for the Pacific salmon." The following Q&A session provided a spirited discussion of novel genome sequencing methods and enlivened the group's efforts. Moreover, as Cory Tobin, from The L4B, showed with his presentation on Streptomyces thermoautotrophicus, a bacteria purported to be able convert nitrogen from the atmosphere into ammonia in the presence of oxygen, collaborations are can help push a project to completion. By recording his early work, as he would in a lab notebook, on a public wiki page, he was able to catch the eye of a number of academic researchers. Together, they formed a multi-institution consortium to study the bacterium. Support from the consortium leveraged the resources to sequence and align S.thermoautotrophicus' genome, which ultimately led them to conclude that the bacterium does not fix nitrogen, contrary to what earlier studies had reported. Slightly dismayed in their final result but confident in their work, Tobin urged researchers to publish their results. "Someone else probably already tried this, he said, "and it didn't work." A message he and his collaborators took to heart by publishing their negative results in the open access scientific journal Scientific Reports.

Transdisciplinary Cooperation Not only have collaborations flourished within the traditional science community as the open science movement has grown, but, as BioHTP shows, open collaboration has given nontraditional and traditional scientists the ability to biohack. Representing the group of designers and landscape architects behind the collective BkBioReactor, biologist Elizabeth Hénaff presented on an investigation of the Gowanus Canal, a Superfund site in Brooklyn. As an artist-in-residence at the School of Visual Arts Visual Future Lab, Hénaff designed a series of bioreactors, inspired by the architecture of sponges, to host bacteria that would promote a remediation plan based on microbes. Reflecting on her residency and the project, Hénaff came to the realization that “[Design] is such a rich field that has been studying how to communicate things. That is something that, as scientists, we do see the need of doing, or don’t do as well.” As the project continues to evolve, Hénaff proposed expanding the project to include other Superfund sites. “For better or for worse, I think everybody probably has a Superfund site in their backyard,” she says. “What I would like to see is if we could have a collective effort to characterize the the microbiome of all these different superfund sites and see if we can come up with a solution together.” By sharing the results of culture experiments, process and design files, and adopting a distributed sequencing effort, similar to the Oxalis Genome Project, the project develops an open network of DIY spaces studying the environmental metagenomics of Superfund sites. Beer brewer Nick Moench and dog breeder David Ishee showed how the availability and accessibility of biology protocols can lead nontraditional scientists to new DIYbio applications. "Craft beer has a problem," Moench says. "We all use the same microbes to make the same beers from the same labs and it's boring." Expanding the biodiversity of microbes used by his company, Inoculum Ale Works, to create its unique sour beers drives his passion. For Moench, soliciting microbes from the biohacking community is a way to develop both his beer and the network of people changing the course of the beer brewing industry. As he says, half tongue-in-cheek, "If you can't be the best, at least be the coolest." For Ishee of Midgard Mastiffs, the goal is to use techniques from genetic engineering to breed dogs with fewer genetic diseases. Ishee, who does not have a formal background in biology, saw the unrealized potential for biohacking in this field. "Now, we have the technology to solve it, but big institutions have no interest in it," he says. "There's no profit motive. Dog breeders would do it, but we don't have the technology or the know-how. But that's exactly what I am trying to do: bridge the gap between dog breeder and genetic engineer." While his first attempt at using sperm-mediated gene transfer, a technique that uses sperm to transfer exogenous genetic information during fertilization, to confer green fluorescence to dogs was unsuccessful, he remains optimistic and committed to learning and experimenting. "I'll try again, with a few changes, to increase the chances of fertilization."