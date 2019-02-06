Matt Stine is the global CTO for architecture at Pivotal, where he spends much of his time helping customers develop cloud-native application architectures. Matt is a 18-year veteran of the enterprise IT industry, eight of them spent as consulting solutions architect for multiple Fortune 500 companies and the not-for-profit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He is the author of Migrating to Cloud-Native Application Architectures (O’Reilly) and the host of the Software Architecture Radio podcast. Matt is obsessed with the idea that enter...
